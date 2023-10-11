Ultimate Guide to 40 Things To Do Near “The Villages” in Florida

Welcome to the ultimate guide for enjoying the incredible local attractions near The Villages in Florida. Whether you’re a resident or a visitor, this area is teeming with exciting activities and sights to explore.

Finding things to do near the Villages is easy when you are in one of the state’s most attraction concentrated areas in Florida. From untouched natural reserves to vibrant cultural centers, there’s something here for everyone to enjoy.

Get ready for the breathtaking beauty of nature as you venture into the nearby Ocala National Forest and discover its diverse range of flora and fauna. If you’re seeking some adrenaline-pumping fun, a visit to a canopy zip line should be on your itinerary, allowing you to soar through the treetops and take in stunning aerial views.

For those interested in history and culture, our guide includes the Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing is a must-see, offering an extensive collection of vintage vehicles and memorabilia. Additionally, the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center hosts a variety of captivating shows and performances throughout the year.

Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast, history buff, or art aficionado, this guide will serve as your compass through the abundance of attractions near The Villages. Prepare to create unforgettable memories as you explore the wonders that this vibrant Florida community has to offer.

Benefits of Exploring Local Attractions Near The Villages

Exploring the local attractions near The Villages offers numerous benefits. First of all exploring allows you to become involved in the beauty of nature and experience the tranquility that comes with it.

The Villages is surrounded by stunning natural landscapes, making it an ideal destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

Second, discovering these attractions provides an opportunity to learn about the rich history and culture of the area. From museums to cultural centers, there are plenty of educational experiences awaiting you.

Lastly, by venturing out and enjoying the local attractions, you can support the local economy and contribute to the growth of the community.

Popular Local Things To Do Near The Villages

The Villages is ideally located near some of the most popular attractions in Florida. One such attraction is the Ocala National Forest, a vast expanse of natural beauty that offers endless opportunities within its boundaries for outdoor adventure.

With its numerous hiking trails, camping sites, and crystal-clear springs, the forest provides a perfect escape for nature lovers. Additionally, this part of Florida is loaded with springs that provide all kinds of wildlife, fun and beauty.

In a previous post, we outlined 12 Incredible Day Trips from the Villages. We won’t reiterate them here, but those 12 options are also available as we explore more things to do near the Villages Florida.

Pack a day bag and let’s explore more than 30 additional attractions!

Here are things to do near The Villages that are all within 90 minutes of The Villages.

Just about 35-40 minutes north of the Villages is one of the areas amazing new attractions, the World Equestrian Center is in Ocala and offers daily equestrian events in a modern outdoor setting. Plenty of grandstand free seats for all the horse-jumping action.

Not only will you get to visit one of Florida’s National Parks, but the area is full of the sights and sounds of the Ocala National Forest, which is an attraction in its own right. Swim, hike, picnic, kayak – it has it all.

Hop on I-75 for a 45-minute ride to explore the forest canopy by zipline, horse or Kayak. This incredible place offers an experience rarely found in Florida and it is just a few minutes away.

It is not quite to Nashville, but the same great country talent can be heard at this music venue in Weirsdale, Florida. Just a few miles north of the Villages at State Routes 42 and 25 where they meet. Great place for fun.

These museums are in Ocala not far from each other. Marion County Museum explores the archeology of the area and the Silver River Museum is a project of the school district.