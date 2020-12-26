Turkey Tetrazzini Recipe (Video Recipe)

Turkey Tetrazzini is such an easy and delicious meal, it is the perfect way to use some leftover turkey. This casserole can also be made with chicken and you can pack it with your favorite veggies.

This is an extra savory and creamy pasta dish that is ideal to serve year-round. Baked spaghetti is soaked with turkey, mushrooms, and cheese for an easy weeknight family meal. Everything is baked until hot and bubbly. So yummy and delicious!

Traditionally, this casserole is done with canned cream of mushroom soup, but I am also including a homemade version for you. The casserole is easy to fix and you can also freeze it, which makes it perfect for planning in advance. Hearty and full of flavor, this makes for a perfect dinner and very delicious leftovers.

What is turkey tetrazzini?

This is basically a turkey and pasta casserole dish that is rich, creamy, and bubbly. It is done by mixing turkey meat, with pasta, cream of mushroom soup, veggies, and cheese. The casserole later is baked and until bubbly and golden brown.

Turkey tetrazzini casserole frequently asked questions:

Can you make this casserole with whole wheat pasta: Yes, you can. You can also make it with spaghetti or other types of noodles.

Yes, you can. You can also make it with spaghetti or other types of noodles. Are other cheeses OK to use, besides Pepper Jack cheese: Yes, you can. I have tried this casserole with mozzarella cheese and also yellow cheddar cheese, it tastes amazing.

Yes, you can. I have tried this casserole with mozzarella cheese and also yellow cheddar cheese, it tastes amazing. Are mushrooms necessary: You can skip the mushrooms in this recipe or you can replace them with bell peppers.

You can skip the mushrooms in this recipe or you can replace them with bell peppers. Can you make this casserole with chicken: Yes, absolutely, you can make this casserole with chicken, to save time, use rotisserie chicken.

Yes, absolutely, you can make this casserole with chicken, to save time, use rotisserie chicken. What other veggies can I use in this casserole: You can also use bell peppers and broccoli. Chopped zucchini are great and use spinach if you are looking to add more greens.

You can also use bell peppers and broccoli. Chopped zucchini are great and use spinach if you are looking to add more greens. Can you prep this casserole ahead of time: yes, you can. Follow all the instructions and assemble the casserole fully. Then, cover with plastic food wrap and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

What is condensed cream of mushroom soup?

Condensed soup is a canned variety of soup that is prepared with a reduced proportion of water. A liquid, like water or milk, is added to the soup when heated up. Condensed soup is used often to add more flavor and creaminess in many recipes.

Condensed cream of mushroom soup substitute:

Don’t worry, if you are not from the US and can’t get your hands on Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup, or simply want a homemade, more wholesome version.

You can use the below recipe to make a quick homemade version, which will make roughly about 3 cups of soup. That is enough to replace 2 (10 1/2 oz each) cans of condensed cream of mushroom soup. Use it to make this delicious turkey tetrazzini recipe.

Ingredients: