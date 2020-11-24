Home Weather Tuesday Will Be Sunny And Breezy

Tuesday Will Be Sunny And Breezy

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Tuesday features lots of sun, a brisk and sometimes gusty breeze, and a few clouds in the east coast metro area.  Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents along the Atlantic coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will continue our streak of mostly sunny and breezy days.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thanksgiving Day will be picture perfect, with sunny skies and a gentle breeze.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will feature lots of sun and a bit of a breeze.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for another sunny late November day.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s again.

In the tropics, we’re keeping an eye on the disorganized low east of the Bahamas.  It has a low chance of developing into a subtropical depression during the next 5 days.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

