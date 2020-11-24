Tuesday Will Be Sunny And Breezy

Tuesday features lots of sun, a brisk and sometimes gusty breeze, and a few clouds in the east coast metro area. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will continue our streak of mostly sunny and breezy days. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Thanksgiving Day will be picture perfect, with sunny skies and a gentle breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will feature lots of sun and a bit of a breeze. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for another sunny late November day. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s again.

In the tropics, we’re keeping an eye on the disorganized low east of the Bahamas. It has a low chance of developing into a subtropical depression during the next 5 days.