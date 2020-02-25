Tuesday Will Be Sunny And Breezy In Florida

Tuesday will be sunny and breezy in South Florida, with the chance of a quick east coast shower in spots. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid 80s.

Wednesday will see the approach of a front, so look for clouds and showers, especially in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday morning will be quite cool, with lows mostly in the 50s. The day will feature lots of sun and a few clouds on a chilly breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 60s.

Friday morning will be cold, with lows in the 40s. Plenty of sun won’t warm us up much. Friday’s highs will top out in the upper 60s again.

Saturday morning will be chilly, with lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. We’ll see another sunny day, but no warm-up yet. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s once again.