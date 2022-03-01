Home Weather Tuesday We’ll Have Sun, Clouds And Showers For Florida

Tuesday We’ll Have Sun, Clouds And Showers For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Vecteezy

Tuesday features a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers as a weak front moves in.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Tuesday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with the chance of a stray shower.  Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds at times.  A stray shower is possible, especially near the Atlantic coast.  Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Friday will see good sun and a few clouds in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will enjoy sunny skies.  Friday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions around South Florida.  A stray shower is possible in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Saturday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

