Tuesday We’ll Have Sun, Clouds And Showers For Florida

Tuesday features a mix of sun and clouds with a few showers as a weak front moves in. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Tuesday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with the chance of a stray shower. Look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds at times. A stray shower is possible, especially near the Atlantic coast. Thursday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Friday will see good sun and a few clouds in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will enjoy sunny skies. Friday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions around South Florida. A stray shower is possible in the east coast metro area. Highs on Saturday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.