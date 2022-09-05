Tuesday Brings Morning Sun And Afternoon Showers To Florida; Keeping Watch On The Tropics

Tuesday features good sun and a few clouds in the morning. Portions of the east coast metro area could see a stray storm in the morning. Showers and more storms will develop around South Florida during the mid to late afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s — but it will feel about 10 degrees hotter in the afternoon hours.

Wednesday will bring sun and clouds in the morning, along with the chance of a storm in spots. Look for plenty of showers and storms in the afternoon and last into the evening. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will feature sun, clouds, and storms, with most of the storms moving in during the mid to late afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Friday will start with a mix of sun, clouds, and storms in spots. Look for lots of storms during the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies alternating with showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Earl is strengthening as it moves slowly northward. At midday on Monday, Earl was located near 21.5 North, 65.3 West, about 745 miles south of Bermuda. Maximum sustained winds were 65 miles per hour, and Earl was moving north-northwest at 5 miles per hour. Earl is forecast to intensify into a hurricane before passing near Bermuda late in the week.

Hurricane Danielle has weakened in the middle of the Atlantic. At midday on Monday, Danielle was located about 915 miles west-northwest of the Azores. Maximum sustained winds were 85 miles per hour, and Danielle was moving north-northeast at 8 miles per hour. Danielle is forecast to weaken and become extratropical on Thursday.

The wave near the Cape Verde Islands has a medium chance of becoming a depression during the next several days.