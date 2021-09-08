Home Weather TS Mindy Forms Headed To Panhandle And Northern Florida

TS Mindy Forms Headed To Panhandle And Northern Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
The disturbance in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico organized quickly today, and it’s now Tropical Storm Mindy.

At 5 pm, TS Mindy was located near 29.0 North, 86.3 West, about 90 miles west-southwest of Apalachicola.  Maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour.  Mindy was moving northeast at 21 miles per hour.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from Mexico Beach in the Florida panhandle to the Steinhatchee River in the Big Bend area of the state.  Tropical storm conditions are expected along the coast in the warning area Wednesday night.

Mindy will bring 2 to 4 inches of rain to northern Florida and portions of Georgia and South Carolina on Thursday.  Mindy will weaken over land and is not expected to redevelop when it emerges into the Atlantic.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

