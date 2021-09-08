TS Mindy Forms Headed To Panhandle And Northern Florida

The disturbance in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico organized quickly today, and it’s now Tropical Storm Mindy.

At 5 pm, TS Mindy was located near 29.0 North, 86.3 West, about 90 miles west-southwest of Apalachicola. Maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour. Mindy was moving northeast at 21 miles per hour.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from Mexico Beach in the Florida panhandle to the Steinhatchee River in the Big Bend area of the state. Tropical storm conditions are expected along the coast in the warning area Wednesday night.

Mindy will bring 2 to 4 inches of rain to northern Florida and portions of Georgia and South Carolina on Thursday. Mindy will weaken over land and is not expected to redevelop when it emerges into the Atlantic.