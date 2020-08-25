TS Laura Moves Into The Gulf

Our weather on Tuesday will be dominated by Tropical Storm Laura’s track as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll see windy conditions overnight, with the breeze tapering off slowly as the day progresses. Look for a mix of sun, showers, and a few storms in the afternoon. Dangerous rip currents will continue to be a threat at the beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the steamy low 90s in the east coast metro area and the mid-90s along the Gulf coast and well inland.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will be breezy with good sun in the morning. Showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast and the low 90s in the east coast metro area.

Thursday will feature morning sun, afternoon showers and storms, and breezy conditions along the Atlantic coast. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will bring partly sunny skies with afternoon showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast includes a mix of sun, clouds, showers at times, and a few storms in spots. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s.

Tropical Storm Laura has been bringing flooding rains to Cuba, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands as it brushes the Lower Keys. At midday on Monday, Laura was moving over Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour. Laura is expected to become a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall along the Lousiana/east Texas coast on Wednesday.

Outer bands of Tropical Storm Marco were already bringing gusty winds and heavy rain to the Louisiana coast at midday on Monday. Marco is forecast to weaken to a depression on Tuesday, but its real threat will be flooding rains over Louisiana and eastern Texas.