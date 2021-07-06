TS Elsa Arrives (Track Elsa LIVE)

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Gulf coast from Flamingo to the Suwannee River (including Tampa Bay) and for the Florida Keys from Dry Tortugas to Craig Key. There’s a tropical storm watch from Craig Key to Ocean Reef in the Upper Keys.

You can track Elsa LIVE via this link from The Weather Channel.

Tropical Storm Elsa came ashore in southern Cuba at midday on Monday. Maximum sustained winds were 65 miles per hour. Elsa was moving northwest at 14 miles per hour. Tropical storm force winds from Elsa will arrive in the Naples area overnight on Monday into Tuesday.

Tuesday will see Tropical Storm Elsa’s closest approach to South Florida. Expect tropical storm conditions along the Gulf Coast and in the Lower and Middle Keys. Damaging winds, very heavy rain, storm surge of 1 to 2 feet, and isolated tornadoes are possible there. The east coast metro area will see windy conditions, periods of storms, and heavy rains with the potential for localized flooding. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at all South Florida beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will see improving conditions in South Florida as Elsa moves northward. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms on a brisk breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies with periods of clouds, showers, and storms. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Friday will see plenty of sun, a few clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast calls for another typical summer day, with good sun, a few clouds, and passing showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s.