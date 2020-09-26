Try These Tricks To Increase Your Concentration

In this modern day-and-age, staying focused on a single task is very hard. Distractions are everywhere. We all try to give our one hundred percent attention to everything we do, but somehow always manage to fall short.

To help you better concentrate and improve your attention span, here are a few tips and tricks:

Improving Sleep

Sleep deprivation is one of the main causes of disruptions in our ability to concentrate. Other cognitive functions, such as memory are harmed as well. Being sleep deprived occasionally is not harmful, but a constant lack of sleep can affect mood and overall performance. The lack of sleep even affects your ability to do basic tasks. Health issues and a demanding schedule makes it difficult to get enough sleep. But it is very important to get at least 6 to 8 hours of sleep each night. Here are some tips to help you sleep better:

Keep your room at a cool but comfortable level.

Don’t use the screen an hour before you go to bed.

Keep your wake and sleep time the same throughout the week and weekend.

Exercise regularly though, avoid heavy workouts before bedtime.

Brain Training

Incorporating certain types of games into your daily routine can be highly beneficial for your cognitive abilities and concentration.

Games such as:

Crossword Puzzles

Chess

Sudoku

Jigsaw puzzles

Scrambles or Word searches

Memory games

They can also help you develop your short-term and working memory, as well as, your problem solving and processing skills.

According to a study conducted in 2015, 4,715 adult subjects suggest that spending only 15 minutes a day, for 5 days a week on memory-based games can exponentially increase your concentration levels.

Regularly Exercising

Increased levels of concentration are one of the main benefits of exercising regularly. Exercise is beneficial for everyone. A research conducted in 2018 showed that daily physical activity helps improve attention and concentration after 4 weeks. Another research focused on older adults, showed that a year of moderate physical exercise can stop and in some cases reverse memory loss due to aging.

Aerobic exercise is recommended. Nonetheless, doing something is better than doing nothing. Determined by your weight and personal fitness goals, you can exercise more or less. It can be hard for some people to find time for exercise in their busy schedules or they suffer from mental or physical health challenges that make it difficult to exercise regularly.

If you struggle to find time to exercise, here are some ways that you can overcome that:

Walk your kids to school

Split your weekly grocery shopping trips into two or three trips by bike or foot.

Try to wake up 20 mins earlier every morning to have a quick jog around your neighborhood.

Walk to your favorite coffee shop instead of driving.

Playing Video Games

Brain games aren’t the only types of games that can improve your concentration and help increase your attention span. One research found evidence that playing an hour of video games could assist in improving visual selective attention (VSA). It refers to your capacity to concentrate on a particular task while avoiding distractions around you. A review done in 2017, examined 100 studies about the effects of videogames on cognitive function. The results suggested that playing videogames can help increase attention and focus.

Meditating

Meditation and other mindful practices have shown to be highly beneficial. Improved attention span is one of the benefits. A review suggests that mindfulness training that highlights attention focus could help improve focus and concentration. It can also improve other cognitive abilities such as memory. Meditation doesn’t just translate to sitting in silence with your eyes closed. Deep breathing, yoga, and other such activities are beneficial meditating exercises.

Taking Supplements

Nootropic supplements are natural drugs or supplements that can be highly beneficial for brain activity. They boost memory, creativity, alertness, motivation, and general cognitive functions.

Here are some essential supplements that can boost your concentration.

Fish oils

Fish oil supplements contain omega-3 fatty acids that have been linked with improving memory thinking skills and reaction times. Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) are the main two types present in fish oil supplements.

DHA plays an essential role in maintaining the function and structure of your brain. It accounts for 90% of the omega fat present in your brain cells.

Caffeine

Caffeine is a natural excitant commonly found in coffee, dark chocolate, and tea. It functions by stimulating the nervous system and brain, giving you the effect of being less tired and more alert. Research suggests that caffeine can make you feel more energized and improve concentration, memory, and overall brain activity.

Though, ingesting too much caffeine can be counterintuitive, as it can give you jitters and can cause anxiety and nausea.

Kratom

Kratom is a natural supplement that is consumed for various purposes all around the world. There are many different strains for Kratom; a different one for each purpose. Red strain is a low strain that is used for its relaxing and pain-relieving properties while the White strain is used for boosting up energy. Similarly, the Gold Maeng Da Kratom is famous for its abilities for increasing the concentration span. This natural supplement lets you focus on your work/activity by affecting the cerebral system of the body. Among all the strains, the Gold Maeng Da is the strongest strain. So consuming it in a lesser quantity than the other strains can still prove to be effective. The recommended dose is less than 2 grams. If you have questions on where to buy kratom, it’s completely legal and can be easily bought online.

Not all of these methods will be effective for everyone. Some may work well, while others may seem simply inefficient.

Whatever the case may be, try giving every option a try to find the most suitable method for you. Apart from all these remedies, there are certain foods that can help you concentrate better.