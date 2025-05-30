$TRUMP And Other Meme Coins Won’t Be Protected By SEC, Commissioner Hester Peirce Says

By MacKenzie Sigalos

LAS VEGAS — Now that the SEC is out of the business of regulating meme coins, investors shouldn’t expect any guidance on $TRUMP, according to Hester Peirce, one of the agency’s veteran commissioners.

The SEC said in February that it does not deem most meme coins securities under U.S. federal law. That took the crypto tokens out of its purview just weeks after President Donald Trump launched his own meme coin and saw it immediately soar in value, lifting his paper net worth by billions of dollars.

Peirce told CNBC that it’s a similar situation to when nonfungible tokens (NFTs) gained popularity in 2021. They weren’t securities but they did rise and fall in value based on investor activity in the market. Peirce said the SEC missed an opportunity to announce publicly that the agency wasn’t getting involved.

“Here was something where I saw a lot of interest in this out in the world — in meme coins — and it made sense for us to say, ‘People, if you are expecting that there’s SEC protection around these, you should not expect that,’” Peirce said in an interview at Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas. “You can package almost anything into a securities transaction. But generally, it’s good for people to know, I should not be looking to the SEC for protection in this area.”

In other words, buy at your own risk.

