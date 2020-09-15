Tropics Are Insanely Busy; Sun And Showers For Florida

Monday tied the all-time record (in September 1971) for 5 named Atlantic systems at the same time — Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, and Vicky (which popped up in the eastern Atlantic). Enough, already!

In South Florida, Tuesday features good sun and a few morning clouds along the Gulf coast and plenty of clouds in the east coast metro area. Look for showers and storms in the afternoon, especially along the Gulf coast. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s along the Gulf coast and the upper 80s in the east coast metro area.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring partly sunny skies in the morning with showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds in the morning and typical afternoon showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Friday will see plenty of sun in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast includes mostly sunny skies in the morning, followed by afternoon showers and storms. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees.

In the tropics, Sally was on its way to becoming a hurricane at midday on Monday as portions of the northern Gulf coast began to feel its effects. At that time, Sally was about 140 miles from the mouth of the Mississippi River and had top winds of 65 miles per hour. The hurricane warning area has been extended from Morgan City Louisiana to the Florida/Alabama border. Hazards from Sally include flooding rains, damaging winds, and potentially life-threatening storm surge.

Hurricane Paulette was strengthening at midday on Monday as it pulled away from Bermuda. At that time, maximum sustained winds were 100 miles per hour, and Bermuda continued to endure hurricane force winds and very heavy rains.

Tropical Storm Teddy still had top winds of 40 miles per hour at midday on Monday, but it is expected to become a major hurricane by late in the week. But this system is forecast to remain in the open ocean.

Two of the named systems are weak and expected to be short-lived. Tropical Depression Rene was hanging on at midday on Monday but should soon become a remnant low. In the eastern Atlantic, the wave that became Tropical Depression # 21 on Monday morning quickly became Tropical Storm Vicky. But Vicky is expected to weaken quickly.

Finally, the low in the west-central Gulf of Mexico has a low chance of developing. And a wave just west of the African coast has a medium chance of developing during the next five days.