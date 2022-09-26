Tropical Storm Watches Extended As Hurricane Ian Heads Towards Florida

Hurricane Ian is strengthening quickly as it approaches Cuba. The tropical storm watch on the Gulf coast has been extended from Flamingo to Englewood. and there’s a tropical storm watch for the Middle Keys, from the Seven Mile Bridge to the Channel 5 Bridge. There’s a storm surge watch for the Keys from Card Sound southward and for the entire Gulf coast of South Florida.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday features heavy rain and breezy conditions around South Florida during the day. The Gulf coast could see tropical storm conditions beginning in the evening hours. Localized flooding is possible in many parts of our area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will see the closest approach of Hurricane Ian to South Florida. Tropical storm conditions are possible along the Gulf coast. The east coast metro area will be windy with periods of heavy rain. Flooding is possible at many locations. An isolated tornado is possible from the outer bands of Ian. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Thursday will be very breezy with plenty of showers in the east coast metro area. Tropical storm conditions could linger along the Gulf coast into Thursday evening. Flooding is possible. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will see the return of the sun, but showers and storms will be around, especially in western parts of South Florida. Look for breezy conditions along the Gulf coast. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

Hurricane Ian was undergoing rapid intensification on Monday. At midday on Monday, Ian was located about 240 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba. At that time, maximum sustained winds were 80 miles per hour, and Ian was moving northwest at 13 miles per hour. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Lower Keys, and there’s a tropical storm watch for the Middle Keys and the Gulf coast from Flamingo to Englewood. South Florida can expect up to 8 inches of rainfall from Ian through Thursday, so flooding is a distinct possibility. Storm surge is also a hazard: the Keys can expect 2 to 4 feet of storm surge flooding, and the Gulf coast of South Florida could see 3 to 5 feet of storm surge from Ian.

Elsewhere in the tropics, the low in the central Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a depression, but it’s not expected to last long or threaten land.