Tropical Storm Eta May Make TWO Florida Landfalls (Some LIVE Cams) (Will Update In Morning)

A hurricane warning is in effect for the Florida Keys, and there’s a tropical storm warning for the rest of South Florida (and beyond).

South Florida will feel the effects of Eta on Sunday night into Monday. Look for hurricane conditions in the Keys, including flooding rains and life-threatening storm surge that could make US 1 impassable.

For the east coast metro area and the Gulf coast, look for tropical storm conditions, including 2 to 4 feet of storm surge at the coasts, flooding rains of 6 inches or more, and tropical storm-force winds with higher gusts. Hurricane conditions are possible along the Gulf coast.

Naples Earthcam

Fort Lauderdale Marina

Miami Beach

Fort Myers Beach

A flood watch remains in effect for all of South Florida through Tuesday evening, and there’s a high risk of dangerous rip currents along the Atlantic coast until Wednesday evening. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be windy and very rainy, with heavy downpours at times. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will be very breezy with periods of showers and storms. It’s Veterans Day, but this year, we’ll have to commemorate the day in our thoughts and in our hearts. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday could bring tropical storm-force winds and periods of heavy rain to the Gulf coast as Eta continues to lurk offshore. The east coast metro area will be windy with a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday will finally see more sun and fewer showers and storms. But the windy conditions will remain. Highs on Friday will be in the mid-80s again.

Eta was moving over Cuba at midday on Sunday and had maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour. But Eta is expected to strengthen in the Florida Straits and become a hurricane again as it nears the Keys. It will linger in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico for a few days before moving northward toward yet another landfall, probably this weekend.

No one wants to hear it, but there’s another area that we’re watching. A low in the central Atlantic has a low chance of developing into a subtropical depression during the next 5 days as it moves generally eastward.