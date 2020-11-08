Tropical Storm Conditions Today (Video)

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Florida from the Brevard/Volusia county line southward along the Atlantic coast, the Florida Keys, and the Gulf Coast northward to Englewood. There’s also a hurricane watch from the Miami-Dade/Broward county line to Bonita Beach which includes the Keys.

Sunday will be all about Eta. Look for a very breezy start with some sun and showers and storms at times. Our weather will deteriorate during the afternoon, and we’ll see periods of tropical storm-force winds in the evening. Hurricane force gusts are possible in the Keys. Heavy rain is expected Sunday evening and overnight. A flood watch is in effect for all of South Florida through Tuesday evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Wednesday, and there’s an increasing rip current risk at the Gulf beaches. Highs on Sunday will be near 80 degrees.

Monday will see tropical storm conditions, including periods of very heavy rainfall as well as strong winds. Hazardous conditions are expected to last through at least the afternoon, with winds tapering off gradually from east to west. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will be windy, and showers and storms will move through at times. But we’ll also see some sun at times. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, breezy conditions, and periods of showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday’s forecast includes good sun, a few clouds, and some passing showers in spots. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Tropical Storm Eta is approaching Cuba early on Sunday. At 7 am, Eta was located near 21.9 North, 79.1 West, about 90 miles west of Camaguey, Cuba (and about 300 miles south of Miami). Maximum sustained winds were 60 miles per hour, and Eta was moving northeast at 12 miles per hour. A turn to the north and then northwest is expected on Sunday, with Eta passing near or over the Florida Keys Sunday night into Monday. Then Eta is forecast to move westward into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and linger off the Gulf Coast of Florida from Tuesday until late in the week.

South Florida can expect 3 to 6 inches of rain from Eta during the next couple of days. Some locations in the east coast metro area could see up to 12 inches of additional rain. The Keys and coastal Miami-Dade and Collier counties could see dangerous storm surge of 2 to 4 feet. Hurricane force gusts are likely in portions of the Keys and possible along the Gulf Coast on Sunday and Monday.