TD # 19 Moving Through Florida, Rain Will Linger; Watching The Busy Tropics

Tropical Depression # 19 organized rapidly on Friday afternoon, and it came ashore near Cutler Bay around 3 am Saturday morning. It’s on its way to the Gulf of Mexico, but rain from the system will make for a wet and stormy weekend.

Saturday features plenty of tropical moisture, clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Heavy downpours are likely, and a flood watch is in effect for all of South Florida through Saturday night. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-80s.

Sunday will see stormy conditions along the Gulf coast and a mix of clouds, showers, and storms in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and storms along the Gulf coast. The east coast metro area will see partly sunny skies in the morning and showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will bring good sun and a few clouds in the morning, and some showers and a few storms in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast includes sun, showers, and a few storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

Tropical Depression # 19 is moving through the southern tip of South Florida early Saturday, and it’s expected to become a tropical storm sonn after it enters the Gulf of Mexico later in the day. At 5 am, TD # 19 was located near 25.6 North, 80.7 West, about 35 miles west-southwest of Miami and 75 miles east-southeast of Naples. TD # 19 was moving west at 9 miles per hour and had maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour. The tropical storm watch that was in place from Ocean Reef to Jupiter Inlet has been dropped, and there is now a tropical storm watch along part of the northwest Florida coast.

We’re also watching our two named storms in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Paulette is forecast to become a hurricane on Saturday, and a tropical storm warning and a hurricane watch are in effect for Bermuda. At 5 am Saturday, Paulette was located near 26.8 North, 56.1 West, about 645 miles southeast of Bermuda. Paulette was moving northwest at 16 miles per hour and had maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour. Hazardous weather is expected in Bermuda by Sunday night. To the east, Tropical Storm Rene is no longer expected to strengthen and is forecast to remain in the open ocean. At 5 am Saturday, Rene was located near 22.5 North, 43.5 West, and was moving northwest at 14 miles per hour. Maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour.

And there’s more. In the eastern Atlantic, a strong wave several hundred miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands has a high chance of becoming a depression in the next few days. We’ll keep a close eye on it. Another wave, this one southeast of the Cape Verde Islands, has a medium chance of developing during the next five days. Finally, and closer to home, a trough over the central Gulf of Mexicao has a low chance of becoming a depression as it moves in the direction of the Mexican coast.