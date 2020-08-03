Home Weather Tropical Moisture Lingers Over South Florida Monday

Tropical Moisture Lingers Over South Florida Monday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday features plenty of clouds and periods of showers and storms as tropical moisture from Isaias hangs around after the tropical storm itself is gone.  An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will bring partly sunny skies and some mid to late afternoon showers and storms.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will feature more clouds, breezy conditions along the east coast, and widespread showers and storms in the afternoon.  Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Look for clouds, showers, and storms again on Thursday.  Thursday’s highs will be  in the low 90s.

Friday’s forecast includes plenty of clouds, some sun at times, and widespread showers and storms.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, we continue to watch Tropical Storm Isaias as it makes its way up the Florida east coast on its way to the Carolinas.  Elsewhere, the wave a few hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands could become a depression in the next few days.  Computer models indicate this system will remain well east of Florida.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR