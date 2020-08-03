Tropical Moisture Lingers Over South Florida Monday

Monday features plenty of clouds and periods of showers and storms as tropical moisture from Isaias hangs around after the tropical storm itself is gone. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees.

Tuesday will bring partly sunny skies and some mid to late afternoon showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday will feature more clouds, breezy conditions along the east coast, and widespread showers and storms in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Look for clouds, showers, and storms again on Thursday. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday’s forecast includes plenty of clouds, some sun at times, and widespread showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, we continue to watch Tropical Storm Isaias as it makes its way up the Florida east coast on its way to the Carolinas. Elsewhere, the wave a few hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands could become a depression in the next few days. Computer models indicate this system will remain well east of Florida.