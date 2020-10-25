Home Weather Tropical Depression #28 Keeping Florida East Coast Under Flood Watch

Tropical Depression #28 Keeping Florida East Coast Under Flood Watch

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday features good sun along the Gulf coast and lots of clouds on a brisk breeze in the east coast metro area.  Showers and storms will be around, especially in the east coast metro area, where a flood watch is in effect until Sunday evening.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies and some showers and storms in the afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun and a few showers in spots.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will be sunny with a sometimes gusty ocean breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday’s forecast includes lots of sun and a few showers in spots.  Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, the disturbance near the Cayman Islands is now Tropical Depression #28.  The disturbance is forecast to be near western Cuba on Monday and move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.  TD28 expected to remain well west of South Florida. But flooding concerns continue. We’ll keep an eye on it.

Elsewhere, Hurricane Epsilon was about 700 miles southwest of Newfoundland at midday on Saturday.  Maximum sustained winds were 80 miles per hour.  Epsilon is expected to speed up as it moves through the open Atlantic.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR