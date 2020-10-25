Tropical Depression #28 Keeping Florida East Coast Under Flood Watch

Sunday features good sun along the Gulf coast and lots of clouds on a brisk breeze in the east coast metro area. Showers and storms will be around, especially in the east coast metro area, where a flood watch is in effect until Sunday evening. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies and some showers and storms in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature lots of sun and a few showers in spots. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will be sunny with a sometimes gusty ocean breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday’s forecast includes lots of sun and a few showers in spots. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, the disturbance near the Cayman Islands is now Tropical Depression #28. The disturbance is forecast to be near western Cuba on Monday and move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. TD28 expected to remain well west of South Florida. But flooding concerns continue. We’ll keep an eye on it.

Elsewhere, Hurricane Epsilon was about 700 miles southwest of Newfoundland at midday on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds were 80 miles per hour. Epsilon is expected to speed up as it moves through the open Atlantic.