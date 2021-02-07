Triofox Offers Safe Remote Access Without A VPN

What is a VPN? VPN is the acronym for Virtual Private Network, which, unlike other more cryptic computer terms such as DNS or HTTP, gives us fairly precise clues of what they consist of. The keyword here is virtual because it is this property that generates the need for the VPN itself, as well as the one that allows VPN connections to offer you many uses.

A VPN connection allows you to create a local network without its members physically connecting with each other but through the internet. It is the “virtual” component that we talked about earlier. You get the advantages of the local network (and some more extra), with greater flexibility, because the connection is through the internet and can, for example, be from one end of the world to the other. Through the VPN, the laptop can join the corporate network as if it were there.

However, it is another peculiarity of VPN connections that make them so fashionable today: data tunnels. Normally, while you use the Internet, your device contacts your Internet provider, which is the one that connects with the different web services to offer you, for example, YouTube videos. When you connect to a VPN connection, this changes. All network traffic continues to go from the device to the Internet provider, but from there it goes directly to the VPN server, from where it will go to the destination.

Ideally, the connection should be encrypted, so your Internet provider doesn’t really know what you’re accessing. For practical purposes, your IP address is that of the VPN server: in many ways it is as if you were physically there, connecting to the internet.

But…

VPNs are often seen as wasteful solutions, that’s why more and more people are searching for a Cloud VPN alternative. This may be due to its nature as a complex solution. If you work with multiple workers, they should be familiar with related technologies such as file servers, networks, VPN Access Clients, and mapped drives.

To be honest, few people understand these technologies. In many cases, most workers will spend too much time consulting the technical support team, significantly reducing the company’s work efficiency.

Remote access is a necessity today. This depends on a security strategy related to protecting sensitive data transmitted by tools that are not under the company’s control. It is increasingly common for employees to be able to access company network resources remotely. However, in remote environments, it becomes difficult because the physical presence of employees is required, especially with regard to a set of tools that use passwords.

Remote access requires sufficient authentication to ensure that anyone accessing a file server or corporate data network does not bring “disaster” to the system. Such authentication also prevents further breaches of privacy. Basically, authentication serves as a barrier between your employees and your company’s important data.

Therefore, there are several points that you need to pay attention to when applying for remote access without a VPN:

Security: You have to confirm that the interface has an antivirus and firewall that has been updated.

Single Sign-On (SSO) measurement: Not all data can be accessed by everyone. This is very important. Make sure you have set that everyone has different access depending on their initial login credentials.

NTFS permission: You have permissions on your file server, something that will apply to all employees who access your company data remotely.

There are several services that can simplify remote access without a VPN but are still secure. One of the best is Triofox. The company provides a solution for remote access to secure Windows file servers, combined with cloud principles.

With Triofox, you can enable remote access with the prevention of cybercriminal actions, fast recovery, and fast migration to personal cloud storage. In short, Triofox offers secure remote access and cloud storage without the slightest VPN interference.