Tracking Tropical Storms Laura & Marco

We’re tracking Tropical Storm Laura as it makes its way through the Greater Antilles and eventually into the Gulf of Mexico on Monday.

In South Florida, Sunday features a mostly sunny morning, followed by periods of showers and storms. Look for a brisk ocean breeze and an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the low 90s, with a few locations hitting the mid-90s. But expect heat advisories on Sunday — with a heat index of 105 degrees and above likely.

Monday will see the closest approach of Tropical Storm Laura to South Florida. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the Lower and Middle Keys, while the rest of South Florida can expect a windy and cloudy day with periods of showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will feature sun and clouds with showers and storms on a strong breeze as Tropical Storm Laura pulls away from South Florida. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Look for good sun, a few clouds, and afternoon showers and storms on Wednesday. Breezy conditions will prevail near the Atlantic coast. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday’s forecast includes a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Laura was about 20 miles from Ponce, Puerto Rico at midday on Saturday. TS Laura had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour and was moving west at 18 miles per hour at that time. Laura is forecast to pass over or near Hispaniola and much of Cuba before approaching the Gulf of Mexico on Monday. As of midday on Saturday, there were no watches or warnings for Florida. Laura is forecast to reach hurricane strength before making landfall along the northern Gulf coast on Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Marco is also on its way to the Gulf of Mexico and is likely to be a hurricane by that time. At midday on Saturday, Marco was 75 miles south-southwest of the western tip of Cuba. Marco had maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour and was moving north-northwest at 12 miles per hour at that time. Marco is forecast to make landfall somewhere along the Texas or Louisiana coast as a tropical storm on Tuesday. To complicate things, Marco and Laura could interact with each other in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday into Tuesday, which could affect the strength and track of each system.

Finally, the wave making its way through the eastern Atlantic has a low chance of developing.