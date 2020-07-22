Tracking TD #7 While Showers And Storms Cover Florida Again

In the tropics, we’re watching the wave that’s entering the Gulf of Mexico and has been affecting our weather. This wave has a medium chance of developing into a depression before reaching the Texas or Louisiana coast this weekend. In any case, it will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the region.

And we now have Tropical Depression # 7, which formed in the central Atlantic on Tuesday afternoon, about 1400 miles east of the southern Windward Islands. Maximum sustained winds were 35 miles per hour, and TD # 7 was moving west-northwest at 8 miles per hour. Some strengthening is possible before this system approaches the Windward Islands on Friday or Saturday. We’ll keep an eye on it

Wednesday features clouds, showers, and storms on a sometimes gusty ocean breeze. Dangerous rip currents will remain a threat at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the upper 80s, but it will feel more like 100 degrees, so stay hydrated.

Look for clouds, showers, and some storms on the breeze again on Thursday. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday will feature good sun alternating with showers and storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see plenty of clouds and afternoon showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny to start, with showers and storms developing during the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a summertime mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 90s.