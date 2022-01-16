Many businesses utilize 3D printing as a type of additive manufacturing to prototype or produce production items. 3D printing is a computer-assisted technique that begins with a 3D digital model and builds up a product layer by layer using metals or polymers. Here are the top tips to improve your 3D printing results!

Adjust Bed and Nozzle Height

Making sure the bed is aligned and the nozzle distance is properly fixed is the simplest approach to improving 3D print quality. A recommended distance between the bed and the nozzle is included with most printers. Setting this distance can be done with a feeler gauge or a simple piece of paper. The gauge or paper should slide beneath the nozzle after it is properly positioned. It doesn’t take much push to get it to go underneath the nozzle. To guarantee that the process is working properly, repeat this at least three times.

Check Nozzle Temperature

Print quality is affected by the temperature of the nozzles. If the temperature is too high, filament strings will form between the spaced pieces. High temperatures frequently melt the top layers of tall parts, deforming the final object. Add a one-centimeter cube on the opposite side of the printer’s build plate to separate the hot nozzle from the item. As a result, the nozzle will cool off. Consider using a shield structure or a wall if filament strings form between structures.

Use Different Building Plates To Create Different Effects

Varied build plates give the object different textures. PEI, glass, and Kapton tape are common bed materials that leave a flat surface. A matte finish can be achieved using painter’s tape or polycarbonate sheets. Use only enough glue or spray to cover the plate if you’re going to use it. Using too much glue or paint causes the object to distort and develop dents. These make removing the object off the plate difficult, as pushing it off can harm the object and destroy the plate. Experiment and play around to find the best approach to create a surface finish that matches the object.

We hope this article has helped provide some great tips to improve your 3D printing results. While it can be hard to get the hand of 3D printing, understanding the different methods of printing and the results that can occur can greatly help you in your journey to become a skilled 3D printer!