Top Tips for a Tidier Home from a Coral Springs & Parkland House Cleaning Company

Cleaning your home takes time and sweat. Cleaning by Lorena is a Coral Springs and Parkland House Cleaning Business in Florida that has worked in the area for over 20 years and has a reputation for excellence. They provide several packages to customers and strive to build long-lasting loyal clients through high-quality service.

If you’re always in a rush to ensure your home is tidy but often short on time, then you can heed this advice provided by the team at Cleaning by Lorena.

Focus on your house as a whole and avoid cleaning rooms one by one

You can make cleaning more efficient by choosing one task, for example, dusting, vacuuming or mopping, and completing that task in all rooms in your home rather than completing all tasks in one room before moving onto the next. By working this way, you can avoid that feeling of being stuck in a grueling repetitive cleaning cycle where tasks are constantly started and stopped.

Keep all essential cleaning tools together

Whether it’s a tote, bucket or caddy, keeping all the equipment you need for cleaning in one portable unit will make it easier to complete the job. You won’t find yourself wasting time searching for a tool when you could be cleaning

Remove all the clutter

Before you begin cleaning, remove all the clutter from each room. As you pick up items of clutter – well-read paperbacks, old shoes, magazines, etc. – think about whether you really want them or if you should donate them or throw them away.

Dust, then vacuum

Ensure that any ceiling fans are switched off before you begin dusting. Focus on dusting the underside of shelves, the tops of furniture, handrails, TV screens and picture frames. When it comes to hard-to-reach places, such as upper shelves and blinds, secure a microfiber cloth to the end of a broom or mop. Change all the sheets and pillowcases in bedrooms before you start vacuuming.

Wipe windows, mirrors and other glass surfaces

A damp microfiber cloth is ideal for wiping clean all glass surfaces including mirrors, pictures, windows, etc. For a smear-free finish, follow with a dry cloth.

Sanitize surfaces and countertops

Wipe down all hard surfaces in your home – from appliances, cabinets, and countertops to light switches, doorknobs, telephones, and TV remotes. You should sanitize/disinfect some of those hard surfaces, especially those that are known to collect germs from people’s faces or fingers. You can make a non-toxic disinfecting solution by mixing one cup of water with half a cup of apple cider vinegar or white (distilled) vinegar.

Concentrate on toilets, sinks, shower trays, and bathtubs

Spray cleaner on bathroom sinks, the kitchen sink, toilets, and tubs. Let the solution sit for a while to give the cleaner time to dissolve stains, dirt, and grime. Then, return to the areas and commence scrubbing. Remember to wipe down the interior of the microwave. Clean out toilet bowls last.

Inspect the garbage disposal

When you are in the kitchen, ensure you check the garbage disposal unit is in good shape. If you don’t know how to effectively clean a garbage disposal system, click here to read a selection of handy garbage disposal cleaning tips and tricks.

Sweep up before mopping.

Sweep the bathroom and kitchen floors. Begin mopping from the farthest area of the room from the door and more back towards the entrance. You should rinse the mop after every 4-by-4 foot section.

Keep moving while vacuuming

Don’t stress about covering all nooks and crannies while your vacuum. Just keep moving throughout your house, running the machine in every room with a carpet focusing on one pass through.

Use judgment for certain cleaning tasks

Not all cleaning tasks need to be completed every day, week or month. Things like cleaning the windows, waxing the furniture and washing rugs. Inspect those areas and use your own judgment as to when they need cleaning.

Remember to regularly clean all cleaning tools

A commonly overlooked part of house cleaning is maintaining the cleaning tools. If you use a full vacuum or a dirty mop, cleaning will be less effective, and you will probably end up having to spend more time on the task at hand.

Turn cleaning into a group task

One of the fastest ways to get a house clean is to make cleaning a team effort. Plan a time in consultation with your family and assign each person a task. By working together, cleaning can become more enjoyable and your house will be spotless in no time.