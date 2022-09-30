Top 5 Ways To Save On Your AC Repair Bills

One of the worst feelings in the world is to find yourself hit with a repair bill that you’re not expecting. When it’s your AC system that’s in need of emergency repairs, the stress is all too real.

You need the AC to keep your home comfortable and rid of excessive humidity, but it’s the worst possible time to have your air conditioning system stop working. Our expert Florida AC technicians have five tips that help you save on your AC repair bills.

Handle Routine Maintenance Personally

Some AC maintenance tasks are easily completed by homeowners. You can change the air filter on your own every couple of months. Check to see if it’s getting dirtier faster by holding it up to the light to look for dust, grime, and pet hair.

Take a vacuum’s upholstery nozzle to the vent covers inside your home. Remove any pet hair, dust webs, or dust from these covers to ensure they’re not blocking the different air intakes or drawing the hair and dust into the ducts.

On outside AC components, use a hose to spray dust, pollen, and dirt off the coils. Use a broom or your hands to remove loose leaves, twigs, and branches that have fallen close to or on top of the casing.

Keep Your System Professionally Maintained

One of the best ways to avoid an unexpected breakdown is by making sure your system is in great condition. Regular preventative maintenance keeps your system working effectively and can spot potential issues in the earliest stages.

If your coils are icing up for some reason, ignoring the issue isn’t going to help. One of the common causes of ice build-up on coils is a dirty AC filter. Replacing that filter is something you could do yourself. Failing to do so could lead to the coils becoming damaged. Replacing evaporator coils can run upwards of $2,400, depending on the model.

Have your AC system professionally maintained as recommended by the manufacturer. The cost of an AC tune-up and cleaning ends up being far less than emergency repairs of worn or broken AC components.

Know When to Upgrade to a New Central AC System

The average lifespan of a central AC system is about 15 to 20 years. If your system is broken again and it’s 22 years old, it’s time to weigh the cost of the necessary repair versus the cost of a new system.

While a new AC system will cost more than you were planning, the savings, in the long run, may be beneficial. With tax incentives and rebates, you may be able to save money on a new AC system. Through the end of 2022, the Federal Government has a $300 rebate available for certain central air conditioning single package and split systems.

Invest in an Extended Labor Warranty

The cost of some repairs can be shocking. Costs also vary depending on the make, model, and age of your air conditioning system. It may be harder to get parts for older systems.

Here are a few estimated ranges for common AC repairs:

Flushing an AC drain line – $75 to $250

Replacing a blown fuse or breaker – $75 to $300

Cleaning AC coils – $100 to $400

Recharging refrigerant – $100 to $600

Replacing a condenser fan motor – $200 to $700

Repairing a blower motor – $300 to $900

Repairing a refrigerant leak – $200 to $1,500

Replacing a compressor – $600 to $2,500

Replacing a condenser – $300 to $4,200

Invest in an extended labor warranty that drastically lowers that cost. For less than $100 per year, All Year Cooling offers ten years of protection against unexpected AC repairs. There is no limit on the number of repairs you can request in that time.

Schedule an AC System Evaluation to Pinpoint Potential Issues

Avoid unexpected repair bills by knowing what problems may start occurring in the near future. It’s impossible to predict every breakdown, but expert AC repair technicians can provide a free comprehensive AC system evaluation to alert you to the potential issues and what is needed to ensure your system is in optimal working order.

During a comprehensive AC evaluation, our technicians check your AC unit’s components, the air handler, and the ductwork. If issues are found, you’re under no obligation to schedule those repairs completed right now, but you have the information you need to prioritize what repairs are best for saving money on repair bills in the months and years to come.