Top 5 Eye Care Tips

Looking after your eyes is extremely important. By not following basic eye care tips, you could be increasing your risk of developing eye conditions like cataracts, macular degeneration, or even blindness. If you’re already suffering from vision problems, then it’s even more essential that you look after your eye health to preserve your vision. Here are the top eye care tips you should know about to maintain your eye health.

Wear sunglasses

Sunglasses aren’t just for beach vacations and super sunny weather. UV rays from the sun are still present when it isn’t so sunny, and if you’re in a snowy area like a ski resort, the snow can reflect 80% of UV rays. These UV rays can damage your eyes over time and lead to conditions such as cataracts, which is why it’s important to wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from UV. At FramesDirect.com, you can find a wide range of online prescription glasses and prescription sunglasses if you need both sun protection and visual aid.

Clean your contact lenses

If you wear contact lenses instead of glasses, then it’s very important to ensure that your contact lenses are always clean and stored safely. Always wash your hands before inserting or removing your contacts, clean your contacts with the proper solution (not water), check them for damage every day, and store them correctly in the case. You should never clean or store your contact lenses with water as this can lead to eye infections.

Stop smoking

If you don’t smoke, feel free to skip to the next section. However, if you do smoke, you should really consider quitting to preserve your eye health (and your overall health too). The chemicals in cigarettes damage your eyes, and since smoking causes high blood pressure, it can also damage the blood vessels in your eyes and restrict the flow of oxygen there. As a result, smoking can lead to eye conditions like cataracts and macular degeneration, which are two of the leading causes of vision loss.

Eat a healthy diet

Just as quitting smoking benefits both your eyes and the rest of your body, eating a healthy, balanced diet also has many health benefits. The key is to cut down on sugar, fat, and processed foods while simultaneously increasing your intake of fruit, vegetables, fiber, and healthy sources of fat. For eye health, in particular, you need nutrients like fatty acids, omega-3, lutein, zinc, and vitamins C and E, which you can find in oily fish, citrus fruits, and green leafy vegetables.

Get enough sleep

In addition to a healthy diet, you need plenty of sleep to look after your eye health. Sleep allows your eyes to rest and replenish, so if you’re not getting enough sleep, you could suffer from eye strain and fatigue. The optimum amount of sleep for an adult is between seven and eight hours, so make sure you’re consistently getting at least seven hours of sleep each night.