Top 5 Biggest Changes in the Online Casino Industry During 2020

It’s impressive to see how the internet gaming industry has progressed over the years. The entire online industry is dedicated to innovation, and we see something new every year. Here are the top five greatest changes that occurred in 2020!

Improved Cross-Platform Support

Mobile gaming took more than half of the total gaming share in 2018. That was a clear indicator for online operators to improve the player experience when using portable devices.

We’ve seen additional providers designing specialized apps for Android and iOS gadgets. If you check out top online casinos for real money, you will find the majority offer free mobile apps. These ensure an improved experience when playing over smartphones and tablets.

The operators also ensured that their website design becomes more mobile-friendly. That means a streamlined experience and the same games and features available across all devices. Most users play from both PC and mobile, which is why cross-platform support is imperative.

Welcoming the Cryptocurrencies

It was a matter of time when online gaming platforms will start accepting cryptocurrencies. Until 2020, you could find a limited casinos range, and the only currency they accepted was Bitcoin.

However, we’ve seen two important trends this year. The first is that additional casinos implemented crypto support. Next, many platforms decided to welcome Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and other currencies.

The deposits are free, instant, and anonymous. That means you can play with your funds immediately, and the depositing system ensures you stay anonymous. It’s a perfect method for those who don’t want to share their financial details with online casinos.

Taking the Live Gaming Experience to the Next Level

The reason why the online gambling industry is so booming is the dedication to innovation, but also plenty of hard work. It’s great if you have a business idea with fantastic potential, but you still have to invest time and effort to turn it into a success.

That would describe the road of the live gaming experience in online casinos. It was a great idea, but it took time to perfect it. Today, you have live dealers who do their job professionally, and you feel like in a land-based gaming facility.

In 2020, we’ve seen casinos adding a new feature to live gaming – support for 4K resolution. That resolution allows you to stream the action to large screens and enjoy the premium video and sound quality. We’ve also noticed the appearance of VR and AR games, which will probably become popular over the coming years.

Dedication to Responsive Gaming

More players than ever are enjoying casino games online, and the industry has to show responsibility.

You can find links to responsible gaming authorities on their websites, and they also implement self-limitations. These features allow you to set the deposit or loss limit for your account and even self-exclude yourself from the site for a while. The industry hopes that using advanced algorithms could also help to recognize players with a potential gambling problem. That approach might be the next step in fighting to decrease gaming addiction.

VIP Program Improvements

Welcome bonuses for attracting new players have been present for years. Today, it’s about holding the users you have so that they don’t go elsewhere to use welcome offers. That’s why online casinos took their loyalty programs to the next level.

You can notice many improvements in this area, such as enhanced cashback rates, additional promotions, prize wheels, etc.

VIP players often get customized bonus packages and dedicated account managers. That way, the platform takes care of each player individually to ensure they are satisfied playing on the site.

Final Thoughts

The online gaming industry has had an exciting year. The pandemic led to a massive increase in internet gambling market share, and the industry worked on implementing innovations to enhance the player experience. That included extra support for mobile devices and cryptocurrencies, but also new responsible gaming features. It’s safe to conclude the industry is on the right path and will only develop more in the coming years.