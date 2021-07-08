Top 4 USA Festivals to Not Miss This Season

The United States holds a central place in maintaining the National pride of a region. Although many significant events or festivals are adored in the USA, these four are the list topper. Many people arrange their trips and visits to the USA so that they coincide with these Festivals.

Astroworld Festival

The Astroworld Festival, founded by Travis Scott, is a music festival. The Houston native curated the festival himself. Astrodome is the place where the festival occurs every year. An exciting thing about the festival is that it is launched in 2018, which is the same year as the release of a studio album named Astroworld by Scott. “Bring back the beloved spirit and nostalgia of Astroworld, making a childhood dream of Travis’ come true” was the motivation as mentioned by Scott. One of the Netflix Originals, “Look Mom I Can Fly”, was made on Scott’s album and the festival Astroworld. In 2018, the festival’s line-up was Young Thug, Post Malone, Metro Boomin and Scott. The Astroworld Houston festival returned in 2019 and this time with an expanded line-up consisting of Rosalia and Marilyn Manson. This added more genres to the festival in 2021.

Coachella Festival 2022

The Coachella Valley, Music and Arts Festival is a festival that no one should miss this season. The arrival of the Coachella Festival turns the polo fields of non-descript Indio situated in Southern California into one of the most exciting and attractive music playgrounds. Every spring season, the ground witnesses this transformation for good. The main highlight of the Coachella Festival had always been its diverse music line-up and numerous music genres that it showcases. Whether it be hip-hop, rock, or any other old or new music genre, Coachella in spring showcases them all. In the past, the festival was known for its diversity, but with time, it gained popularity among the masses and has lately become a monster on its own. Now, the festival is typically called Coachella.

The Coachella 2022 festival is a little bit of everything from an expansive tickets range of art installations to creative and exciting ways of beating the encroaching sun. The not-so-famous dance-a-thon Sahara Tent and the king making the main stage also mark the festival. Beautiful is the right word to describe the entire experience of the festival. Everything about the Coachella Festival, from the people attending it to the natural backdrop of palm trees & Desert Mountains and the music at the festival, make it one of a kind.

Electric Daisy Carnival

The Electric Daisy Carnival, commonly called EDC, is the largest electronic dance music festival in North America. The DJs and electronic dance producers include Armin van Buuren, Calvin Harris, Diplo, Alesso, Dillon Francis, Martin Garrix, Zedd, Afrojack, Seven Lions, NGHTMRE, Yellow Claw, and Tiësto were primarily the main focus of this event. A wide range of electronic music such as house, drum, bass, dubstep, and techno mark the Electric Daisy Carnival. Corona, Smirnoff, Uber, and Tinder have been the sponsors of the EDC festival recently.

The primary purpose of the Electric Daisy Carnival was the utilization of music and art to inspire the masses. The people participating or attending the event enjoy exceptional electronic music and experience the three-dimensional vast structures, vibrant environment, and comprehensive flora and fauna incorporated in LED. A significant segment of the experience is the interactive art installation. The EDC event has been bestowed with the Festival of the Year award at the Electronic Music Awards in 2017.

Rolling Loud Festival

The Rolling Loud Festival is the festival featuring the most prominent names of Hip Hop. If you are a hip-hop fan and want to meet all the significant terms of Hip Hop under one roof, this festival is a no-miss for you. This year’s headliners include Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, and Travis Scott. The Rolling Loud Festival usually takes place in NYC. The best thing about the Rolling Loud Festival is that it occurs throughout the year. The beginning of the Rolling Loud Festival happens somewhere in July, and it keeps on going till December.

Another thing about Rolling Loud Festival is that it celebrates Hip Hop music, but numerous other music genres like rock, classical, and others also mark the festival. Kid Cudi, J. Cole, and Future with special guests Chris Brown and Young Thug are some of the leading artists performing in the show. Rolling Loud Festival is a festival that no one would want to miss at any cost. It’s an excellent opportunity for all the rap fans out there. So, if you are one of those, make sure to book your tickets from Tickets4Festivals.