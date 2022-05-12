Top 4 Florida Summer Fishing Destinations

If you’re looking for a great fishing destination this summer, look no further than the state of Florida. There are plenty of amazing cities to choose from, each with its own unique set of charms and fishing opportunities.

Here are our four picks of the best Florida cities for a fishing vacation this summer.

Pensacola

Pensacola is a great choice for those who want to fish in the Gulf of Mexico. The city has charter boats that can take you out to some of the best fishing spots in the area. You can also find plenty of good restaurants and shops in Pensacola, making it a great place to relax after a day of fishing.

Common inshore species in Pensacola include redfish, spotted seatrout, flounder, and sheepshead. Further, off the coast, anglers can expect to fill the cooler with grouper, snapper, amberjack and cobia. Book your trip during red snapper season for an unforgettable experience and some unforgettable red snapper dishes!

Sarasota

Sarasota is another city with great charter fishing options. The city is also home to a number of museums and cultural attractions, making it a great place to explore when you’re not out on the water.

Although there are numerous wrecks and reefs to fish offshore, Sarasota is well-known for its inshore action as well. The grass flats and oyster beds throughout the bay create a great redfish and snook fishery. Spotted seatrout is commonly targeted as well. Additionally, Tarpon fishing peaks in the summer months. Book a trip for your chance to catch the “Silver King!”

Panama City Beach

Panama City Beach is a popular destination for both tourists and fishermen alike. The city has many charter boats available, as well as a number of great restaurants and bars. If you’re looking for a place to party after a day of fishing, Panama City Beach is the place for you.

The fishery here is very similar to that of Pensacola, so which one of these cities you decide to vacation to will likely be dictated by the other activities and amenities that the cities offer.

Stuart

Stuart is a small city located on Florida’s Treasure Coast. The city is home to a number of charter fishing boats, as well as some of the best fishing in the state. Stuart is also a great place to relax, with its beautiful beaches and many restaurants and shops.

As the only city on this list on Florida’s Atlantic coast, Stuart provides some different fishing opportunities compared to the other destinations. The gulf stream runs much closer to shore on the Atlantic Coast, which means anglers here will find sport fish like sailfish, wahoo, and even marlin much more accessible.

Whether you’re looking for a great place to fish or just a fun city to explore, these four Florida cities are sure to please. Book a charter boat early to guarantee availability, and head to one of these great destinations this summer!