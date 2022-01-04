Top 30 Side Hustles – Make An Extra $1000 a Month In 2022 (4 Videos)

Sella offers an easy place to go and sell your old smartphone, tablet, or laptop online. Whether it’s an iPhone or MacBook, or Gazelle offers a fast, no-hassle option to acquire your old goods. You’d be surprised how fast you could make an extra $1000 from your old iPhones or MacBooks.

Are you the crafty type? If so, sites like Etsy exist to offer folks like you the ability to sell homemade crafts or vintage items. Etsy is one of the online sellers offering a community for those who put their heart and soul into making homemade goods for the online market. Also, if you’re into graphic art, Etsy also gives you the ability to sell graphic work like posters that can be printed.

Also, Upwork is a platform that allows people to hire graphic and web designers for both short and longer periods. Not only that, Upwork also provides a platform for lawyers, accountants, and other professionals to earn money. Keep in mind that you’re competing with thousands of other service providers, so making money here might take a little time.

#19 – eBay or Craigslist Flipping

If you have some patience, consider flipping products from Craigslist to eBay. In fact, this is one strategy I can say I’ve made 10’s of thousands on. Here’s how it works. Scan Craigslist for items that you can ship inexpensively. Think about used items like small household appliances, collectibles, or anything else that you can easily ship. Then, check how much similar items on eBay are selling for. From experience, you can easily make $1000 a month, or even 10x that once you specialize in a certain type of product. Pro tip: Be sure to make quality videos and photos, and use that creative flair to write captivating descriptions to get the best price!

#18 – Become Someone’s Virtual Assistant

The virtual assistant industry is currently in high demand. And it makes sense. Many people are busy with their own lives and don’t care or want to do specific repetitive tasks such as booking hotels or restaurant reservations. Indeed, this is where you can come in. Whether your side hustles allow for one or ten customers, you could quickly rack up $1000 a month, taking care of 10 people, virtually.

#17 – Overhaul LinkedIn Profiles

Do you have the creative flair to write resumes? To be sure, the largest social media for business networking site is LinkedIn. Fortunately (For you), many people don’t have a professional LinkedIn profile. Why not connect with folks on LinkedIn who you think could improve their profile? For example, with this side hustle, finding just 10 customers a month at $100 a pop could easily make you an extra $1000 a month doing work online. Pro tip: Offer to make the first 10 for free, in exchange for a positive review. Not only will you learn what works/doesn’t work, but you’ll also have a no brainer product.

#16 – Social Media Manager

Let’s face it. Many businesses struggle with social media. Whether it’s a technical limitation, or a lack of time to regularly posting and engage on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube Channels, or Snapchat. Consider reaching out to local businesses and offer to become their social media manager, for a small monthly fee. With this side hustle, find just 20 customers paying $50/mo will make you $1000 a month. And, the best part is that you can do this from anywhere there’s an internet connection, even the beach!

Best IRL (Not Online) Side Hustles

#15 – Are you a Dog or Cat person?

If you’re like most, you too can walk a dog, or three. Who doesn’t like scruffy anyway? If you live somewhere famous for dogs, why not create some swag for it and pass it out in dog parks. It could be a doggy treat, or plastic bags, or whatever your imagination can come up with. Also, you can get this side hustle off the ground by going online and visit sites like Vistaprint and TeePublic to get some swag for your (not online) side hustle. Before you know it, you’ll have people who will be asking you to walk their dogs! I was kidding, though, about cats – they walk their owners!

#14 – Diversify With Mobile Dog (or Cat) Grooming

While you’re busy walking the dogs, consider taking the cuties to the doggie day spa! To be sure, it can be your mobile spa (In a Van), or make a deal with someone else’s pet spa. Whatever you choose, people love their pets, and will happily pay for their well-being!

#13 – Become a Part-Time Babysitter

If you need to make some quick money, this quick and easy (not online) side hustle is a no-brainer. Consider offering your friends or family to go on a “date night”. Then, you can take care of the kids. To be sure, you could always start babysitting part-time. And no, this side hustle won’t likely make you lots of money, but, you will have flexibility. Consider sites like care.com to get vetted and rated for your babysitting services. As with any business, be sure to offer the very best service you can.

#12 – Or a House Sitter

Know someone going on holiday? This is one of the best side hustles around. Consider becoming someone’s professional house sitter, and you can temporarily water the plants, bring in the mail, check on the home, etc. If you don’t know anyone, consider sites like HouseSitter.com and Care.com that both offer these types of opportunities. Otherwise, don’t hesitate to ask around. Let your friends and family know what you want to house sit, and ask them to ask their friends if they know someone who might be able to help. Before you know it, you’ll find a perfect match!

#11 – Clean Houses

Who doesn’t need a little housekeeping once in a while? Know any hard-working people? Lots of families could use house cleaning services once in a while. Indeed, this could be one of the best scaling (not online) side hustles you can do to make extra money. Also, there are loads of private families and homeowners who rent out rooms, or even their homes on a short-term basis. You can find them all on AirBNB or VRBO – contact the person listing the ad! Otherwise, there are always referrals (i.e., ask people you know).

#10 – Become Someone’s Errand Runner

Considering we’re in the middle of a pandemic as I write this, becoming someones’ errand-runner could be a great side hustle to make extra money. Perhaps bring groceries, pick up a parcel, or run errands for people in your spare time. And hey, maybe you’ll even make a new friend! If you live in a city center, personal shopping services could be in high demand.

#9 – Flip Houses

House flipping is one of my favorite ways to make some extra cash, but, it’s not for the faint of heart. First, finding the right house requires patience and due diligence. It requires someone to take the time to investigate what a house could be worth at the time of sale and figure out if renovating it could generate a profit. But, for those who do it well, this side hustle could turn into a full-time business!

#8 – Fancy Ferrari’s? Become A Mobile Car Detailer

If you like cars, you could make a killing with a toothbrush detailing all the high-end cars in your neighborhood. Side hustles like car detailers can grab upwards of $100, especially if you can go to the customer! Marketing tip: Find the dirtiest German cars in your area. Leave a cheeky flyer on the windshield or a card in the window. Offer to clean the car for half price. If you do a good job, you’ll likely have a customer for life!

#7 – Become a Free Tour Guide

If you happen to live in a big city, or somewhere that is reliant on tourism, consider becoming a “Free Tour Guide”. For this side hustle, people go online to sites like freetour.com and allow them to book a Free Tour of the city. And, this is where you come in! As is customary, you will receive a tip at the end. Perhaps $10 or $20 for a 2-hour walking tour. Surely, it’s easy to see how you could make some good money on this (not online) side hustle.

#6 – Use Your Flair for Color As An Interior Decorator

As a designer, you know what makes a house a home. As a side hustle, you can make extra money as an interior designer by offering your services to folks who want to improve their home. Marketing tip: Negotiate referral/affiliate fees with trades and suppliers – this way, you can offer your services free to the customer. Whatever you do, keep everything on the up and up. Be sure to disclose the referral arrangement in advance!

#5 – Become a Ridesharer

One of the most widely available ways to make money is to drive for a ridesharing company such as Uber or Lyft. People go online and book a car, then if your side hustle is “open for business,” you can go and pick them up. The best part? You’re bound to make new friends and can work whenever you want. Be careful, though, as your costs (such as insurance) might exceed your income, so, having excellent budgeting skills will pay off.

#4 – Become A Personal Chef

Do you have a flair for figs a panache for pancakes? If you’re a great cook, you could be someone’s personal chef. Daily, or on occasion, you could bring everything you need to prepare meals for people who either don’t want or know how to cook. A personal chef makes an ideal side hustle outside the online world. Depending on the complexity, you could charge anywhere from $50-$100 for your time, plus the cost of food. As for finding customers, there’s plenty of places online you could start with, including social media. Pro tip: Create some fantastic 3-course dinners, video the process, and post them on Facebook – and watch the customers come to you!

#3 – Expand Your Side Hustle With a Food Truck

Sure, starting a food truck might be a little on the expensive side of starting a side hustle, but, you can reinvest your profits as a personal chef. Marketing tip: Start building a following first, in your local area. Perhaps you can take insta-worthy shots of your food as a personal chef, and people will follow you! Then, when you open, you’ll have an instant audience who can’t wait to chow down on your newest creations!

#2 – Teach Something

If you become a part-time personal chef as a side hustle, why not teach cooking at someone’s home (i.e. not online)? This way, you could leverage your customers and earn twice the money with two side hustles! And, the best part? Everyone gets to eat the delicious food that was created at home. Of course, if you aren’t good at cooking, you could teach English to people. Chances are there’s a thriving immigrant community that would love to work with you. Still not convinced? Perhaps you could teach music! Think singing lessons, piano, guitar, etc. Last, if music isn’t your thing, perhaps you could even try teaching drivers lessons.

#1 – Become A Landlord And Rent Your Spare Room

Platforms like Tripping.com and Airbnb offer the perfect platform for people wanting to rent out a portion or all of their homes. If you’re stuck for cash, AirBnB offers programs for income generation. For example, you’ll get your money about a day after check-in.

If you know of a side hustle worth being added here, let me know in the comments below!