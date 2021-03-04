Top 3 Steps To Take After a Fort Lauderdale Car Accident

Do you drive a car on a daily basis? If so, there are many dangers present on the roadways that you may not even be aware of. Ironically, the longer you drive without having an accident, the more complacent you will become and neglect to see the many dangers on the road.

Staying alert and focused can be difficult, but the mental and physical damage caused by a car accident can last for years. When involved in a car accident, one of your first concerns should be to assess your legal rights.

Consulting with a car accident attorney is a great way to find out what your rights are and whether or not a lawsuit should be filed. While you will feel confused in the moments after being involved in an accident, you need to try and pull yourself together.

1. Focus on Protecting the Scene of the Accident

More than three million people are injured in car accidents in the United States every year. If you are struck by another driver, you must first secure the scene as best you can. One of the easiest ways to alert other motorists to your presence after being involved in an incident is to turn on your emergency flashers. With these lights flashing, you can avoid causing another accident with the motorists passing by.

Next, try and preserve any potential evidence from the scene and immediately write down the license plate number of the car that hit you. There are approximately 737,000 hit-and-run accidents reported in this country every year. If you have the license plate number, you can give it to the police if the driver decides to leave the scene.

2. Contact the Police

The next step is to call the authorities. Contacting your local police department allows you to report the accident and get officers en route to your location. The operator that answers your phone call will probably ask about possible injuries that you or the other driver have sustained.

Generally, the operator will also dispatch an ambulance to the scene of your accident. Once officers arrive on the scene, they will start creating an accident report. This report is especially important if you want to file a lawsuit against the negligent driver later on.

In most cases, the officer who creates the report will assign fault for what happened to one of the drivers. This information is crucial if you want to prove in a court of law that you were the victim in this situation.

3. Allow Emergency Personnel To Check You Out

The injuries that can develop after a car accident can be quite serious and some of these injuries will not be immediately evident. Even if you feel fine after a car accident, you need to allow the emergency medical technicians on the scene to check you out.

Not only can they discover medical issues you may have overlooked, but they also will fill out a report. This report can be used by your lawyer when trying to assess whether or not you should seek compensation for your injuries.

Seek Out the Help of Legal Professionals

If you feel like your injuries or the damage to your vehicle was caused by the negligent actions of another driver, you need to retain a lawyer immediately. With their assistance, you can get the money you need to get your life and health back on track.

Author Bio: Riley Hammonds has worked as a full-time writer for more than nine years. His work ethic, attention to detail, and commitment to providing high-quality content are what has made him successful in this industry.