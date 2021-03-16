Top 3 Helpful Ways to Cope With Unexpected Stressors During a Pandemic

A year ago when we entered March, we had no idea how the COVID-19 Pandemic would shape the rest of 2020 for our friends and families. While everyone is going through their own financial, emotional and physical struggles, one thing we can all agree upon is that this past year looked vastly different from any other in our lifetime.

2020 brought about many unavoidable and unexpected life changes, and many of us are still learning to cope with these changes one year later. However, there are many ways we can learn to live with life’s unexpected stressors, and perhaps even thrive in spite of them.

Whether you are searching for a new career, a new way to engage with loved ones, or are just trying to get through another day of “Zoom School,” these are some helpful ways you can keep the Quarantine Blues at bay and manage the most stressful pandemic life changes for you and your family.

Let’s explore some ways to manage even the worst of the “Quarantine Blues.”

Remote Learning

Are you finding remote learning to be a harder adjustment for you and your family than you thought it would be? Feeling fatigued at the thought of another “zoom happy hour” at the end of the day, even though you miss your friends? You’re not alone.

All too often, people tend to think that online learning is this amazing gift, and to be fair, it truly is in the fight against COVID-19, but it’s not as easy as most might think. Remote schooling requires a level of discipline to stay focused on what you’re doing and not get too caught up in at-home distractions. Things like doing laundry or washing that pile of dishes in the sink can be a huge distraction, especially if it’s within eyesight.

Whether you’re tackling online school as a student or guiding a child through their lessons, we are all experiencing an excess of screen time. Experts suggest taking time away from screens is good for our mental health and can aid in coping with pandemic-related stress.

Regardless of how you feel about online schooling, it is always beneficial to unwind away from a screen by taking a walk outside, playing with a pet, or reading a book.

Career Change

Many Americans have experienced lay-offs, unemployment, or other sudden changes in their career in the past year due to the pandemic, whether voluntary or involuntary. Job loss or change, when it doesn’t feel like it’s on your terms, can be extremely stressful, but luckily there are resources that can help. Much of the job market has moved online in the past decade, and even more so in the wake of COVID-19 We can use this to our advantage by starting our job search online and choosing sites like PracticeMatch that are tailor-made for searching for specific, high-paying jobs.

Social Distancing

Many would say that the most painful aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic has been social distancing or quarantining from loved ones. Some have not been able to see their parents, grandparents, or friends this past year and that can create serious feelings of isolation. When Zoom calls and texts won’t cut it anymore, show your loved ones you care by taking it back to old school and writing them a letter. It will make you feel good to spend some time crafting a card to show someone you’re thinking of them, and it’s a great way to unplug from the TV (and the news!).