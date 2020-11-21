Top 3 Factors for Successful Online Investing

Online trading is a fast and easy way to access stock markets to trade your assets. With the click of a button, you can buy and sell within seconds.

With access to hundreds of online brokers, trading has never been more accessible. However, successful investments require a certain level of research before making decisions. With a little experience, online trading can be incredibly lucrative.

When studying digital investing, there is a lot to learn. One of the best overall guides we’ve found for online trading is tradingonlineguide.com. This is a great website to reference, especially if you’re new to the online trading world. They detail several types of cryptocurrencies, and how to smartly invest in each.

1. Determining Your Investing Goals

Before you begin online trading, you’ll want to think about your investing goals.

What are you looking to get from your investment?

Do you want to invest for the long-term, short-term, or both?

The answers to these questions will help you determine the level of risks you are comfortable with. Many young investors feel comfortable taking large risks, as they have a lot of time to make up for any losses. However, you may want to be more conservative with your long-term investments to guarantee your retirement funds.

If you do want to take on a big risk, it’s often safer to invest smaller amounts in the event of low returns.

2. Deciding Your Type of Buying and Selling Order

There are a few types of orders in trading: limit orders, market orders, and stop-loss orders. When using a limit order, you can buy or sell your stocks when they hit a specific price or better. Limit orders are often ideal for beginners as you can be sure you won’t experience any major unexpected losses.

Market orders are used when you want to buy or sell a stock as fast as possible. This type of order can be quite a bit riskier, as there is no buy or sell price guarantee. They are often executed at the current bid or asking price, however, you won’t know for sure until the transaction has been completed.

A stop-loss order is an order to sell or buy a stock once it reaches a specified price. This is known as the stop price. Once your stock reaches the stop price, your order will become a market order and will be sold or bought immediately.

3. Planning for Taxes

While you always want to maximize your initial profits, it is important to keep track of how much tax you will owe. Taxes can add up quickly if you are not careful, and can significantly reduce what you thought you earned. Luckily, there are tax-efficient ways to invest that will maximize your returns.

Tax-advantaged accounts are generally better for investors looking to maximize long term profits. Tax-deferred accounts mean you won’t need to pay taxes until you withdraw your funds in retirement. There are also tax-exempt accounts, which hold funds after the tax is already paid. This means you will not need to pay taxes on the interest earned over the years.

Online trading can be a very rewarding experience. Researching the market you want to invest in will lead to better investments that produce higher returns. Just be sure to keep your goals in mind whenever making new investments.