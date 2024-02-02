Top 11 Things to Know Before Moving to Florida

House hunters are increasingly drawn to the Sun Belt, particularly Florida for its low taxes, affordable homes and climate. Cape Coral, Sarasota, Orlando, and Miami in Florida top the list of popular locations among relocators.

Homeowners tend to prefer affordable metro areas to move to. A low cost of living and an appropriate climate in Florida makes it one of the top places for everyone. Three of the Redfin’s top 10 hottest neighborhoods of 2023 are in the Sunshine State.

If you’re on the lookout for houses for sale in Florida, the market is vibrant and bustling. Are you too under a ‘Florida Frenzy’? Here is a list of things to know before you move to Florida.

Why Home Buyers Prefer Florida to Move to?

Home buyers, now, largely leave expensive West Coast and East cities like San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Los Angeles, etc. due to rising housing costs. Affordability plays a significant role in Florida’s appeal. Florida attracts buyers because homes are available for less money.

For example, the median home cost in Florida is almost half of what you would pay in Los Angeles i.e. average of $823,000. So, your wallet is in luck, if you aspire to move to the sandy Florida beaches.

What Things to Know Before Moving to Florida?

Here is a list of primary things to remember about Florida:

Pros and Cons of Living in Florida

Pros Cons Zero to minimal state income tax. Extreme heat, humidity, and hurricanes Reasonable housing costs No mountains or valleys, just a flat place Adaptable climate conditions and better sunlight More crowded with a lot of tourists and temporary residents Various outdoor entertainment and amusement parks Relatively higher insurance costs than other state Beautiful landscapes for nature lovers Huge amount of snakes and alligators Communities for retirees Lots of bugs and pests

1. Tax Heaven

It’s true! That’s one of the main reasons for everyone to move to Florida. Tax advantages make the overall cost of living lower for residents. The absence of state income tax outweighs concerns about hurricanes, humidity, and sultry heat.

However, high gas taxes in Florida may alarm you about fuel expenses.

2. Availability of Houses for Sale in Florida

The real estate market in Florida is diverse and offers housing options to suit various preferences and budgets. From coastal condos to suburban single-family homes, the Sunshine State caters to all lifestyles. Whether you’re drawn to the vibrant city life of Miami, the cultural richness of Orlando, or the serene coastal living in Tampa, Florida there is something for everyone.

3. North vs South Florida

All the cultural influences and zazzy nightlife are South Florida’s characteristics. The South exhibits greater cultural diversity compared to the North, influenced by Latin American and Caribbean cultures.

If you want to check houses for sale in Florida, consider all the regional differences. The climate varies between the regions. The South being closer to the sea is humid and contends with rising sea levels. North Florida is temperate and not as susceptible to climate change.

4. Estimate Your Cost of Living

In general, Florida jobs offer lower salaries compared to other states. While housing prices and state taxes are reasonable, we suggest you look at the broader picture, including groceries, transportation, healthcare, utilities, etc. Compare these costs to determine if relocating to Florida aligns with the financial goals of you and your family.

We recommend you analyze housing prices and job opportunities to make informed decisions. Research average housing prices with the help of ‘for sale by owner’ websites in your preferred neighborhoods. If you already have a job, your transition will be smoother.

5. Florida’s Top Cities

There’s a city for everyone in the Sunshine State. Young professionals may find appeal in vibrant cities like Tallahassee or Miami, while retirees might prefer the tranquility of Fort Myers. Families with a love for the beach might discover their ideal home in the Sarasota area.

Here is our list of popular relocation spots in Florida:

Pensacola

Nestled along the coast, this charming and historic town is popular with military families, thanks to the presence of several bases. Despite its small population of only 53,779, the city offers a unique blend of small-town vibe coupled with city amenities. There are several high-rated schools in this area. The median home price here is $213,900.

Orlando

As one of the premier tourist destinations, Orlando is renowned for its attractions, including Disney and numerous theme parks. You can visit Disney World to take a trip down memory lane. However, living in the heart of a tourist hub means contending with high traffic. With a population of around 277,173, the median home price averages out at $260,000.

St. Petersburg

Situated on the vibrant West Coast, this city is celebrated for its rich culture and diversity. The city comes alive with different events and festivals. Moreover, numerous beaches are easily accessible from downtown. The median home price is $285,000.

Miami

Miami is known for its stunning beaches in the far southeast. The city remains the hotbed of bling nightlife combined with heavy Latino and Afro-Latino heritage. “However, the allure comes at a cost, as Miami is expensive and densely populated. The median home price is $385,000, and the population is 453,579.

6. Quality Education

Florida boasts an abundance of exceptional school districts and top-rated universities. This makes it an ideal destination for families with children. With approximately 4,269 public and private schools, parents can ensure a quality education for their kids.”

Florida has secured 2nd rank in the country for their efforts to improve high school graduation rates. Some Popular state universities include Florida A&M University, Florida Atlantic University, and Florida Gulf Coast University.

7. Best for Wildlife Lovers

Florida is home to alligators and diverse wildlife. If you’re a wildlife enthusiast, you will admire it for the abundance of boars, panthers, big snakes, sharks, and jellyfish. Manatee, the giant sea cow, is among the popular mammals in Florida.

For those who enjoy exploration, Florida’s mangrove forests offer a chance to encounter friendly manatees. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission regulates marine and wildlife to protect these animals. It also strives to provide safe explorations to the visitors.

8. Top Paying Jobs in Florida

The medical profession provides the most lucrative jobs in Florida. A registered nurse pulls in an average base salary of over $79,000. The surgeons, physicians, and dentists along with pilots, flight engineers, and judges make the most of moolah.

Tourism, health sciences, international trade, sales and marketing, and aerospace are the most thriving industries. If you’ve decided to relocate to Florida, it’s advisable to secure a job beforehand in one of these thriving sectors.

9. A Melting Pot of Cultures

Florida is a cultural hub. It attracts a diverse population from Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean cultures. If you’re an avid admirer of world cultures, you will enjoy Florida’s food, museums, galleries, and heritage sites.

Some famous attractions in Florida are the Salvador Dali Museum, Ernest Hemingway Hemingway Museum, Kennedy Space Center, St. Augustine Pirate & Treasure Museum, etc.

10. Endless Nightlife

You will love to move to Florida if you’re a party animal. Miami and Orlando are famous for their buzzing nightlife, dazzling dance clubs, and craft breweries. Fort Lauderdale has more than 50 bars and clubs.

Indulge in the unique experience of exploring tours and tastings at Key West’s First Legal Rum Distillery—all at no cost.

11. Lifestyle and Outdoor Sports

Florida is a desired place by retirees due to its laid-back lifestyle and retirement tax benefits. Do not take it as a thumbs down on your plan to move. You will also find millennials and sports lovers who enjoy baseball and golf.

Florida has many golf grounds that host prestigious golf tournaments. Everyone who prefers its lifestyle wants to buy homes and settle here.

How to Find a Home in Florida?

Now you can notice that many good reasons exist to move to Florida. Florida is waiting and our team is ready to help you find your new home.

Remember, if you plan to move to Florida, they say, "Everyone is a realtor here." And it means that all those will try to sell anything to you.

For Sale By Owner (FSBO), websites provide a valuable list for homebuyers to explore properties directly from sellers.