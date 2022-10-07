Top 10 Cryptocurrencies: Chainlink Coin

The more the cryptocurrency market evolves, the more it enters the real sector of the economy, and the more enterprises strive to move their processes to a blockchain.

There are crypto platforms enabling the connection of non-blockchain companies with blockchain technologies, and in this article, we will discuss one of them – the Chainlink crypto platform.

The Most Promising Crypto Projects to Become the Next Bitcoin in 2023

If we look at the cryptocurrency ranking on the Coinmarketcap resource, we will see the top 10 crypto assets with the most significant market capitalization and trade volume. Here are the most promising ones that have all the chances to become the market leaders in the coming year:

Ethereum

Solana

Cardano

Polkadot

Binance coin

Ripple

Polygon

USD Coin

TRON

Avalanche

All these crypto projects can become incredibly popular in the next year. Now, as the market has dropped, it is possible to buy them at a lower rate.

A less popular yet up-and-coming crypto project we would like to talk about is Chainlink. The platform is meant to bridge non-blockchain projects in the real sector with blockchain technologies, enabling smart contracts execution of external data from the real world. Chainlink opens access to Solana and Ethereum blockchains for enterprises that join the Chainlink network.

The LINK coin is used for smart contract agreements in the network. As of September 2022, the LINK crypto price is $7,18.

Where Can I Buy Crypto Link?

