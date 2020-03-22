Today Is Goof Off Day. How Will You Spend It?

National Goof Off Day on March 22nd each year gives everyone the opportunity to have a little extra fun. The day is also known as International Goof Off Day.

It is a day to relax, enjoy and goof off. Do something fun and leave the work until tomorrow. Everybody needs to take a break from time to time. It is often so easy to get so involved in the work and pressures in our lives. So stop, take a break, find something different!

In 1976 Good Off Day was invented by Monica (Moeller) Dufour, a resident of Davidson, MI who had quite simply had enough of every moment of every day being dedicated to doing something.

Monica was just 10 years old on the date of its creation. Monica and her grandfather created this special day.

Grandfather, William D. Chase, created Chases’ Calendar. When Monica was 10, she listened to him speaking on a radio station, encouraging people to call with ideas. She disguised her voice and called with Goof-Off Day.

The next day, she confessed to him I called in about Goof-Off Day. He smiled, and showed her a local newspaper that said there was a need for a Goof-Off Day. I guess the reporter got wind of the interview.

It was her ambition that helped Goof Off Day become an international holiday in 1983.

Goofing off can help reduce stress levels

Take the time to have some extra fun

Spend some extra time daydreaming

The top goof off activity is playing video games

Surf the Net for some comic relief. A hearty belly laugh can be just what the doctor ordered if you’re stuck in the land of hum drum. Grab your smartphone or get on your laptop and search out your favorite comedian or sitcom and indulge in some well-deserved silliness.

Play an innocent prank.

Wear something funky.

Let any goofy idea pop into your head.

Make paper airplanes from seed packets.

Doodle pictures of poodles in puddles in Peru.

Play a game of Jenga with randomly stacked spice jars.

Or do the obvious and spend the day in your pajamas doing nothing.

The word goof as a verb is defined as to spend time foolishly, fool around.

Three words: Breakfast for dinner.

What would you love to do if you had nothing on your to-do list? Do that.

