By capturing photographs in unusual settings, you can create a collection of unique pictures. Along the way, you can refine your photography skills and know-how as you tackle varying circumstances and challenges. Underwater environments are cool places to expand your experience. If you’re interested in diving into them both figuratively and literally, consider these tips for taking underwater photos.

Get Protective Equipment

A regular camera won’t survive submerged in water. Luckily, there are protective cases you can buy to cover your camera. These pouch-like cases are waterproof and fit perfectly around your camera’s shape. They also have sections that enable you to press your camera’s buttons. =When you’re more committed to subaquatic photography, you can purchase a camera that is fully waterproof. You’ll still probably want housing for it, though. A camera housing is rigid and will protect the camera from water pressure and impacts.

Account for the Water

Just like on land, lighting is everything when you’re taking pictures. The difference is that water is denser than air, which means it can adversely affect colors and light penetration if you don’t adapt to it. So, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that a tip for taking underwater photos is to account for the water. Typically, it’s best to stay near the surface where sunlight is the most plentiful. Then, try to get close to your subject. You could also use a red color-correcting filter while increasing your camera’s exposure to minimize the blue-green tint cast by water.

Utilize an Underwater Drone

Drones are more often associated with flying, but there are underwater drones, too. If you prefer to keep yourself dry, or simply love playing with technology, you can utilize an underwater drone to take pictures for you instead of a traditional camera. These drones can dive as deep as 300 to 400 feet beneath the surface and can take 8MP to 12MP photographs (depending on the model.) Some can lock in their depth so their pictures come out more clearly. Furthermore, most underwater drones come with tethers you can attach to the land or your boat to prevent them from getting lost.