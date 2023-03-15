Tips For Keeping Your Home Cool In The Florida Heat

Around 75% of homes in the United States have air conditioners, but sometimes an AC unit isn’t quite good enough. The Florida heat in particular can quickly become unbearable.

Florida springs and summers in particular are difficult to deal with due to the combination of high heat and humidity. How can you keep your home nice and cool despite the Florida climate? Following the tips detailed below should prove very helpful.

Keep Your Windows and Window Treatments Closed

Let’s start with the easiest way to keep your Florida home cool. Because of how hot it is, you may instinctively think of opening your curtains and windows. That is not going to help with your problem.

Allowing the outside air to enter your home will only make it warmer. Even the sunlight shining through your window is enough to raise your home’s temperature. To maintain your home’s comfort level, you should keep your windows and window treatments closed as much as possible.

Seal Leaks on Your Roof

23% of homeowners have never had a roof inspection or any form of maintenance. If you’re in that group, you cannot be surprised that your Florida home is consistently uncomfortable. Chances are your roof has already sustained some damage. This can especially be true if your roof is old since asphalt shingle roofs usually last around 15 to 30 years.

The presence of leaks on your roof can explain why your home never gets as cool as you want it to be. Take the time to check your roof for leaks or ask a professional to conduct an inspection. Once the leaks have been spotted, your roofer can get right to work on sealing them. Your Florida home will be able to hold your desired temperature longer after those repairs are administered.

Run a Dehumidifier

Humidity truly does play a major role in Florida’s climate. According to Florida State University, Florida is the most humid state in the country. Because humid air holds heat incredibly well, you have to lower your home’s humidity level to make it more comfortable.

The solution to that problem involves running a dehumidifier. You may not be a big fan of purchasing a dehumidifier and running it consistently, but that appliance is a worthy investment. During the dog days of summer, you’ll be glad to have a dehumidifier that makes the air in your home significantly lighter.

Turn On Your Exhaust Fans

Similar to dehumidifiers, exhaust fans are appliances that will also prove their worth during Florida summers. Install your exhaust fans in rooms that are known to get humid such as your laundry room or kitchen. Whenever those rooms are in use, ask their occupants to turn on the exhaust fans so they can move the moist air out of your home. Just remember to vent the exhaust fans directly outside because the air they release may damage your home otherwise.

Cook Outdoors More Often

Speaking of the kitchen, you won’t want to use it often if you’re already struggling with the Florida heat. The heat coming from the stove will only make your home less comfortable. Even cooking for a short while will be enough to raise your home’s temperature significantly.

Instead of cooking inside your kitchen, why not head outside? Bust out the grill and start cooking some burgers and veggies for your family. You can even build a kitchen in your backyard if you want to make outdoor cooking a more viable option.

Change Your Light Bulbs

The light bulbs you currently have at home may help explain why you’re having such a hard time getting comfortable. Many of the old light bulbs that are still in use in some households radiate heat. A single light bulb won’t produce a lot of heat, but a lot of them working at the same time will make their presence felt.

Stop using those old light bulbs if you want to reduce your home’s temperature. Switch to LED light bulbs because they don’t radiate as much heat. LED light bulbs are also more energy-efficient so you are helping conserve valuable resources by switching to them.

The Florida heat may be unbearable, but it doesn’t have to be your constant companion. By trying out the tips listed here, you can greatly improve your home’s comfort level.