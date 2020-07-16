Thursday Will See Increasing Showers And Storms For Florida

Thursday features good sun and a few clouds to start, but showers and storms will be increasing around South Florida in the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the low to mid 90s along the Gulf coast. But it will feel as if it’s well over 100 degrees, so stay out of the sun and drink plenty of water.

Friday will bring more clouds, showers, and storms as additional moisture works its way in. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Saturday will feature some sun, more clouds, and periods of showers and storms throughout the day. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Sunday will be another day of partly sunny skies alternating with plenty of showers and storms. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday’s forecast calls for plenty of clouds, showers, and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.