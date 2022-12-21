Thursday Is Sun, Clouds And Showers For Florida

Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds with passing showers in spots. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring partly sunny skies and some showers in spots. Look for a building breeze along the Gulf coast as a strong cold front moves in. Friday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 70s along the Gulf coast — but don’t let that fool you. Temperatures will drop off sharply during the evening, falling into the 40s by early Saturday.

Saturday will be off to a cold start with lows in the 40s. The day will feature good sun, a few clouds at times, and a chilly breeze. Saturday’s highs will only reach the upper 50s in the east coast metro area and the mid-50s along the Gulf coast — and Christmas Eve will be cloudy and cold.

Christmas Day will begin with another cold morning, featuring lows from near 40 degrees to the mid-40s. The day will be on the cloudy side, and a shower is possible in spots. Sunday’s highs will be near 60 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid-50s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for a chilly morning, with lows ranging from the mid-40s to the low 50s. We’ll see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers during the day. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 60s in the east coast metro area and the mid-60s along the Gulf coast.