Thursday Is More Showers And Storms For Florida; Tracking Multiple Waves

Thursday features a mix of sun, clouds, and the chance of a storm in the morning. Showers will be back in the afternoon and linger through the evening. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s — but it will feel much hotter.

Friday will bring a few of those morning storms, along with good sun and some clouds. Lots of showers will be around in the afternoon and evening, and periods of heavy rain are possible. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and passing storms in the morning. Look for another round of showers in the afternoon. Heavy rain and localized flooding are possible in spots. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Sunday will see good sun and a few clouds alternating with periods of showers. Heavy rain is possible, and some areas could see some flooding. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday’s forecast calls for another day of showers and storms with sun at times. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, the area of showers east-southeast of the Windward Islands has a low chance of developing during the next five days. And since it’s late August, there’s another wave that’s emerging from the African coast. It also has a low chance of developing by early next week.