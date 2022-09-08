Thursday Florida Will Start With Sun Then More Showers And Storms; Watching The Tropics

Thursday features sun and clouds at times, but showers and storms will be around, especially in the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be mostly in the low 90s, but a few suburban locations could top out in the mid-90s.

Friday will bring some sun in the morning, along with plenty of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms, with most of the activity in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday morning will be mostly sunny with the chance of a shower or storm. Storms will be back in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, clouds, and stormy periods. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s again.

In the tropics, Hurricane Earl is nowhere near the U.S. east coast, but it’s creating hazardous surf conditions. At midday on Wednesday, Earl was about 460 miles south of Bermuda. Maximum sustained winds were 85 miles per hour, and Earl was moving north at 8 miles per hour. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Bermuda.

Hurricane Danielle was about 625 miles northwest of the Azores at midday on Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds were 80 miles per hour, and Danielle was moving northeast at 16 miles per hour.

The wave in the eastern Atlantic has a medium chance of becoming a depression during the next five days. And a wave just emerging from the African coast has a low chance of developing by early next week.