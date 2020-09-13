Often, as technology progresses, our parents begin to feel left behind with old and outdated gadgets. New technology can seem daunting and complicated when, in reality, a lot of new tech today is easy to use and can make our lives much simpler. Next time you’re looking for a meaningful gift for your parents, consider getting them a new piece of technology that will simplify their lives. Here are a few thoughtful tech gifts for parents that will make a big difference in your parent’s lives and show them that you care.

Smart Thermostat

While a new thermostat may not seem that exciting, a smart thermostat will certainly make your parents happy with the extra money they save every month. Smart thermostats can change their temperature automatically based on movement patterns in your house, meaning your parents will rarely have to fiddle with an old thermostat, and the thermostat will simultaneously save them money by reducing heat and cooling when it isn’t necessary.

Digitize Family Photos

Unless you were born years after 2000, your parents likely took all your childhood photos with a camera rather than a cell phone. Their own childhood photos are most certainly not digital copies, either. Digitizing your parents’ photos is one of the best ways to preserve their photographed memories forever.

Blue Light Glasses

Blue light glasses are a unique form of technology that will save your parents from headaches and eyestrain. If your parents spend their workdays looking at computer screens and their off-time scrolling through their phones, consider gifting them a pair of blue light glasses to protect their eyes from the damage the blue light and UV light of screens can produce.

Robotic Cleaning Tools

One of the most thoughtful tech gifts for parents are tools that take the hassle out of cleaning. As we get older, cleaning becomes more and more of a hassle as our mobility declines. Let robotic cleaning tools, such as a robot vacuum, handle the hard work for your parents so they can sit back and enjoy some newfound relaxation time.