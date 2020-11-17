This Weekends Fort Lauderdale Air Show to be Livestreamed (Video)

When the 2020 Fort Lauderdale Air Show takes flight over Fort Lauderdale Beach this weekend, it will feature an engaging sporting event style broadcast that will include the narration of the event.

AirDotShow will provide a Livestream broadcast of both the Saturday and Sunday performances so spectators can stay in place and enjoy the Fort Lauderdale Air Show from their backyard, balcony, boat, or the beach. Aviation enthusiasts will also be able to tune in from around the nation and the world, and virtually attend one of the few air shows to take place worldwide in 2020.

“If you can’t be at show center this year, AirDotShow Livestream will bring show center to you,” said Bryan Lilley, co-chair of the Fort Lauderdale Air Show. “Our aerial stage is two miles wide and 500 feet high, so we are trying to encourage spectators to spread out or watch from home.”

The AirDotShow Livestream portal is a virtual dashboard that includes a digital program guide and event online merchandise store, which is everything fans would have if viewing the event on the beach at the show center.

The multi-camera broadcast features cameras covering the flight performances, the broadcast stage, and even the flight line at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport where the event is flown from. The Livestream audio will include the narration of the event and excerpts of the flight ops frequency, where viewers will be able to hear the Air Boss talking with the pilots.

“It will be just like at a football game where they take you up to the booth or down to the sidelines to give you an insider experience,” said Lilley. “The Livestream will take you to the narrator stage and down to the flight line.”

AirDotShow Livestream will be provided free of charge to the public compliments of GEICO and AirDotShow. Fans can pre-register now at https://air.show/livestream/ to access the online broadcast for the event weekend while enjoying encore broadcasts of two other AirDotShow events that took place earlier this year.

AirDotShow is the host of the #AirDotShowLive Tour that concludes this weekend with its finale in Fort Lauderdale. The tour visited three other destinations in 2020 including New York, Orlando, and Ocean City, Maryland. For more information on 2021 tour destinations visit https://air.show.

Source: Fort Lauderdale Air Show