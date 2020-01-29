This Sporty NX 300 SUV Is What You Want To Be Seen Driving On Florida Streets

The NX 300’s raised driving position evokes a sporty driving experience with features to complement a busy lifestyle. This includes the Lexus Safety System+ as standard equipment, Lexus Enform Wi-Fi (with 4GB of space complimentary for the first year) and a power back door with kick sensor available as a standalone option. Additional options include: a Luxury Package with Electrochromic mirrors and reverse tilt and memory mirrors; Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert; and a Comfort Package with driver and passenger heated and ventilated seats.

A driving experience that is never ordinary, the NX driver faces a sculptured metal-faced four-dial gauge cluster with 3D speedometer and tachometer displays. Gauges in the F SPORT feature full-length illuminated needles. A 4.2-inch Thin Film Transistor (TFT) LCD in the center of the instrument cluster provides a full-color Multi Information Display (MID). A change in drive modes using the Drive Mode Select switch triggers a colored illumination in the MID – red for Sport mode, for example. The MID can also display phone and audio information.

NX 300: Turbo Performance and Efficiency

The 2019 Lexus NX’s straight-line performance remains unchanged, keeping the significant improvements to the vehicle’s suspension tuning to enhance ride and handling.

The springs, stabilizer bars and bushings improve turn-in response and steady-state cornering. The NX’s chassis has the available Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) based on the advanced system found in the LC 500, which offers a range of up to 650 instantaneous compression and damping adjustments (up from 620) for enhanced control and overall handling stability.

The foundation for the NX 300’s handling agility and ride comfort is a highly rigid body structure that makes extensive use of hot-stamped high tensile steel along with aluminum.

The Lexus NX uses MacPherson strut front suspension and a trailing arm double wishbone type rear suspension that separates the coil springs and dampers to help optimize agility, control and ride comfort.

The NX 300’s 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine produces 235 hp at 4800-5,600 rpm with 258 lb.-ft. of torque from 1,650-4,000 rpm. The D4-S injection system, which uses a combination of direct fuel injection and additional port fuel injectors, helps ensure ample power and crisp responsiveness at all engine speeds.

Dual Variable Valve Timing with intelligence-Wide (VVT-iW) optimizes torque throughout the engine speed range and allows the engine to start in the Otto cycle and then run in the more fuel-efficient Atkinson cycle at cruising speeds.

The sequential six-speed automatic transmission uses Torque-Demand control logic to calculate required engine torque to deliver quick response and exhilarating acceleration feel. The G-force Artificial Intelligence (G-AI) system enables more spirited driving by selecting the optimum gear and downshift pattern in response to g force.

As in other Lexus models, the driver can choose preferred driving responses using the Drive Mode Select dial on the center console. The system adjusts parameters for multiple systems, including throttle response and the power steering assist curve. The default setting is Normal. Sport mode sharpens responses, and ECO mode helps enhance more fuel-efficient driving.

For the 2019 NX 300, All-Wheel Drive (AWD) helps provide maximum traction and cornering control. Taking input from various sensors (vehicle speed, steering speed and angle, throttle angle and yaw rate), the system continuously monitors and actively governs torque distribution to the rear wheels, as needed, via an electromagnetically controlled coupling in the rear differential.

Under most normal driving conditions, the system operates in front-wheel drive mode and can send up to 50 percent of available torque to the rear wheels when extra traction is needed.

NX 300 F SPORT Revs Up Performance

The NX 300 F SPORT grabs the senses with its detailed design, handling performance and sound.

The F SPORT option exterior includes a unique honeycomb front end with a more aggressive grille, optional Premium Triple-Beam LED headlights and a lower bumper with elegant chrome treatment.

The front-end of the NX 300 F Sport achieves an even more aggressive appearance thanks to a lower bumper, rear lower bumper and taillamps, an addition of laser fog light housing, larger exhaust opening and an optional 18-inch F SPORT alloy wheels with All-Season or Summer tires.

Enjoy the sound of an engine revving? The Lexus NX 300 F SPORT obliges with Active Sound Control (ASC), which brings some of the engine note through the speakers and enhances it, with volume adjustable by the driver.

Body-hugging, quilted NuLuxe® sport seat surfaces are exclusive to the F SPORT, which also offers an exclusive interior color, Circuit Red.

The driver grips a perforated leather-trimmed F SPORT steering wheel and brushed metallic gearshift.

The F SPORT’s unique instrumentation is inspired by the Lexus LFA supercar. The driver can view real-time performance with the Lexus-first G-Force meter “G-ball” in the Multi Information Display. The G-ball moves in response to the vehicle’s lateral and longitudinal forces. The MID displays the peak force in each direction. Display bars indicate the steering angle, throttle opening angle and brake pressure. The MID also provides a turbo-boost display.

NX 300 Hybrid

As one would expect from the luxury hybrid leader, the 2019 Lexus NX 300h emphasizes efficiency with the preliminary *33/city, 30/highway, 31/combined mpg estimates determined by Lexus (EPA estimates not available at time of publishing. Actual mileage will vary). Lexus Hybrid Drive has long been the platinum standard for seamless hybrid performance, high efficiency and proven dependability. The NX 300h’s system combines output from a 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle four-cylinder engine and a small high-torque electric motor through its unique transmission. The system varies power between the gas engine and electric motor, or combines both as needed. The result is a combined 194 system horsepower.

Regenerative braking changes the electric motor to a generator that captures the kinetic energy of the wheels when the brake is applied, storing it in the nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) hybrid battery pack. In EV drive mode, under certain conditions, the NX 300h can run solely on the electric motor for up to 1 mile at lower speeds (below approximately 25 mph). A Hybrid System Indicator and fuel consumption indicator, located in a 4.2-inch TFT screen, help coach the driver to operate the vehicle as economically as possible.

The 2019 NX 300h offers the Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel-Drive System with intelligence (AWD-i) as standard. Instead of transfer gears and a driveshaft to the rear wheels, the system employs a second, independent electric motor to drive the rear wheels when needed to help maintain optimal traction. In addition, the NX 300h’s base 17-inch alloy wheels and optional 18-inch alloy wheel all-season tires feature a darker finish for a more dimensional look on the road.

Lexus Luxury, by Design

The NX cabin is offered in five variations. The Base model, along with the Comfort and Premium packages, feature perforated Crème, Glazed Caramel, Rioja Red or Black NuLuxe® inserts with smooth bolsters and Dark Umber trim.

The F SPORT package exclusively offers perforated Black or Circuit Red NuLuxe® trim, each accentuated by metallic trim. The F SPORT seats feature black accent strips with perforated NuLuxe® seat inserts and smooth bolsters. Genuine leather-trim in Crème or Black distinguishes the Luxury package, which also trims the cabin with Linear Black Shadow Wood.

The NX offers a choice of available heated or heated/ventilated front seats. Renowned Lexus detailing shows in the front dome lights and map light that illuminate at the light touch of a finger. Footwell lighting accentuates the luxury ambience.

Room for Life

Designers carved out maximum space with the NX design, leaving plenty of room to carry your passengers and gear – or anything else. Storage in four compartments beneath the cargo floor provide space for keeping your valuables out of sight. There’s a place for everything throughout the cabin, including a large glove box and console box, a console mid-tray, utility box, sunglasses holder, two front and two rear cup holders and front and rear door pockets.

The standard 60/40 split rear seat with recline can be upgraded with a power-folding option. You can lower or raise the seats individually using switches on the instrument panel, on the side of each rear seat or within the luggage compartment.

The available power rear door, which includes memory height, likewise can be operated by switches on the instrument panel, door and wireless remote.

Connected Technology for the 2019 NX

Complimentary for the first ten years on all 2019 Lexus models, Lexus Enform Safety Connect includes an Emergency Assistance Button (SOS), Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification, and Stolen Vehicle Notification. The Lexus Enform response center operates 24/7/365. The Navigation option also brings an array of valuable services in the form of the veritable in-car personal concierge includes Lexus Enform Destination Services. Enjoy improved voice recognition to search the Internet with ease, listen to Internet radio or hear the latest breaking news – all while your smart phone is seamlessly connected to NX’s Wi-Fi hotspot.

With Lexus Enform Remote (one-year trial subscription included), the customer can remotely view and control certain aspects of the vehicle using a mobile app for iOS and Android devices. Once registered, the app can operate remote door lock/unlock; remote stop/start for the engine and climate control; vehicle finder, guest driver monitor and more.

With Lexus Enform Service Connect (complimentary 10-year subscription included), the NX can also send alerts for specific factory recommended maintenance, simultaneously alerting a preferred Lexus retailer.

Lexus Enform Destination Assist (complimentary for the first year of ownership) acts as an in-vehicle personal concierge, providing directions and destinations delivered by a live agent. The complimentary Lexus Enform App Suite 2.0 app offers access to favorite mobile applications through the vehicle’s center console display, including Amazon Alexa compatibility, NPR One®, iHeartRadio®, Slacker® and Yelp®.

Multimedia Master

The Lexus Multimedia System, accessed through a high-resolution eight-inch screen, provides a multitude of capabilities, and includes the subscription-free Lexus Enform® App Suite 2.0 as standard. The Lexus Navigation upgrade with its 10.3-in screen includes predictive traffic information, including detour preview, ETA calculation and low-fuel coordination with nearby fuel stations.

Anyone who’s used a smartphone or tablet will feel immediately familiar with the Remote Touch Interface (RTI), which uses a touchpad with palm rest in the center console. The RTI helps the driver access various functions while staying focused on the road. The front-seat passenger can also easily operate the RTI.

For Apple iPhone® users, Apple CarPlay™ phone functionality enables drivers to control their iPhones® through the dashboard display screen or with Siri Eyes Free® voice control. Lexus Premium Audio comes standard and uses an eight-channel amplifier with a digital signal processor to restore high notes lost through compression. It plays through eight speakers, while with the Navigation system adds two more speakers with a center dash mid/high speaker and a subwoofer mounted in the liftgate.

2019 LEXUS NX 300 F SPORT: MSRP $40,025

AS SHOWN WITH PREMIUM F SPORT PACKAGE AND OTHER OPTIONS: TOTAL VEHICLE PRICE $51,358