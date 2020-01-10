This RDX Is The First In A New Generation Of Acura’s (Videos)

The third-generation RDX (2019-20) is the first in a new generation of Acura models built on the resurgent luxury brand’s original and authentic Precision Crafted Performance brand values.

In setting their targets for the design and performance, the U.S. design and engineering team drew inspiration from both the Acura Precision Concept and Acura Precision Cockpit as well as the pinnacle representation of Acura performance, the NSX supercar.

The RDX is the first all-new design drawing from the Concept styling and the advanced Cockpit technology.

The RDX team’s ultimate goal was straightforward: to make the best RDX ever, a vehicle that sets the foundation for an entire new generation of Acura vehicles in terms of styling, performance, premium quality and technology.

Featuring a new Platinum White exterior color for 2020, RDX carries forward the next generation of Acura design, performance and technology that debuted on the all-new 2019 model, including the popular A-Spec sport appearance package.

RDX delivers an exceptional driving experience thanks in part to its 272-horsepower (SAE net) turbocharged i-VTEC® engine and available Acura Super-Handling All Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®),

along with a class-leading array of standard premium features and technologies, including AcuraWatch™ safety and driver-assistive technology, an ultra-wide panoramic moonroof, next-generation Acura JewelEye™ LED headlights, and next-generation Acura sport seats.

The 2020 RDX also includes the critically-acclaimed True Touchpad Interface™, Acura’s groundbreaking user interface tailored around the driver.

Also offered on RDX is the available ELS Studio 3D™ premium audio, a 16-channel, 710-watt system, featuring four ultra-slim Highline™ ceiling-mounted speakers to create a truly immersive listening experience.

The third-generation RDX has received the highest possible safety ratings of TOP SAFETY PICK+ (depending on selected headlights) from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and a 5-star Overall Vehicle Score from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and is expected to repeat this feat for the 2020 model year.

RDX Technology

The RDX provides a premium and tech-savvy cabin experience with the first application of Acura’s True Touchpad™ Interface, an all-new design that combines the advantages of both conventional touchscreen and remote-based approaches.

The True Touchpad Interface features a 10.2-inch full-HD center display mounted high atop the center console, close to the driver’s natural line of sight, and a center console-mounted touchpad that is precisely mapped, one-to-one, with the action on the center display – the world’s first use of “absolute positioning” in the driving environment.

One important thing to note with the True Touchpad Interface, is the ability to customize it. This is kind of make or break to loving the system. Otherwise it’s like using someone else’s cell phone.

The eight primary tiles on the home screen can be moved (or removed) and favorites (custom shortcuts) can be added for the things you do most often (a favorite radio station, destination or phone contact). To edit, just select (firm press) and hold an item and you’ll see the options.

In order the learn about the new True Touchpad interface, this video (link below) should be really helpful (it’s less than 2 minutes long)…..

The new RDX also marks the debut of the available Acura ELS Studio 3D™ premium audio, a 16-channel, 710-watt system featuring four ultra-slim Highline™ ceiling-mounted speakers.

Another Acura first is a new natural language voice recognition system, which allows for more intuitive voice control of major features and functions, including commands for the available embedded Acura Navigation System.

Also new is an available 10.5-inch full-color interactive Head-Up Display, which puts customizable information displays, including audio, phone, AcuraWatch alerts, turn-by-turn navigation and more, in the driver’s line of sight.

Finally, the RDX features the latest generation of AcuraLink™, which features in-vehicle 4GLTE Wi-Fi, available over-the-air software updates and a wide array of cloud-based services, including emergency roadside assistance, remote locking/unlocking and engine start, stolen vehicle tracking, remote diagnostics, geofencing, speed tracking and more.

The 2019 Acura RDX was the first RDX to be designed and developed in America. Like its predecessor, the new RDX is manufactured in East Liberty, Ohio, using domestic and globally sourced parts, with the powertrain produced at the company’s plants in Ohio and Georgia.

2020 ACURA RDX SH-AWD A-SPEC MSRP $45,800 AS TESTED WITH ALL STANDARD EQUIPMENT AT NO EXTRA CHARGE: TOTAL VEHICLE PRICE $46,795