This Is “Mazda’s Attempt At Getting More Rugged,” Says Steve, “By Tiptoeing Into Muddy Waters.”

Mazda says they’ve “extended this vehicle’s capability to enable drivers to venture further into the outdoors and various terrains” but let’s be honest; the CX-50’s ruggedness is mostly about its looks, putting a new twist on Mazda’s stylish Kodo design language. The result is a nearly 6” longer, narrower and lower roofline CX-5 with real SUV curb appeal. It’s an attention grabber, for sure.