This Is “Mazda’s Attempt At Getting More Rugged,” Says Steve, “By Tiptoeing Into Muddy Waters.”

2023 MAZDA CX-50.

  Mazda makes some of the sharpest looking vehicles on the road today, but their SUVs are too pretty to get dirty and so they’ve been missing out on the off-road craze – until now.

Introducing the 2023 CX-50; a longer, better looking, and only slightly more expensive CX-5 with higher ground clearance and improved towing capability.
All-wheel drive now comes standard on all Mazda crossovers and SUVs and this one also includes off-road and towing modes for improved performance. Pricing starts at $28,025 for the base S trim and tops out here at $43,320 for the top-of-the-line Turbo Premium Plus.
Mazda says they’ve “extended this vehicle’s capability to enable drivers to venture further into the outdoors and various terrains” but let’s be honest; the CX-50’s ruggedness is mostly about its looks, putting a new twist on Mazda’s stylish Kodo design language. The result is a nearly 6” longer, narrower and lower roofline CX-5 with real SUV curb appeal. It’s an attention grabber, for sure.

For TestDriveNow car critic Steve Hammes’ complete video review & test drive of the 2023 Mazda CX-50 click here

By TestDriveNow Car Critic Steve Hammes for SouthFloridaReporter.com May 12, 2022

Republished with permission

