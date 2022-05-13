This Is “Mazda’s Attempt At Getting More Rugged,” Says Steve, “By Tiptoeing Into Muddy Waters.”

Mazda makes some of the sharpest looking vehicles on the road today, but their SUVs are too pretty to get dirty and so they’ve been missing out on the off-road craze – until now.
Introducing the 2023 CX-50; a longer, better looking, and only slightly more expensive CX-5 with higher ground clearance and improved towing capability.
All-wheel drive now comes standard on all Mazda crossovers and SUVs and this one also includes off-road and towing modes for improved performance. Pricing starts at $28,025 for the base S trim and tops out here at $43,320 for the top-of-the-line Turbo Premium Plus.
Mazda says they’ve “extended this vehicle’s capability to enable drivers to venture further into the outdoors and various terrains” but let’s be honest; the CX-50’s ruggedness is mostly about its looks, putting a new twist on Mazda’s stylish Kodo design language. The result is a nearly 6” longer, narrower and lower roofline CX-5 with real SUV curb appeal. It’s an attention grabber, for sure.
