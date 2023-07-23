This Credit Card Fee Could Cost Shoppers $3 Billion During Record-Breaking Back-To-School Season, Merchants Say (Video)

By Jessica Dickler

This year, consumers are spending more on back-to-school supplies and coughing up more to cover a particular kind of credit card fee at the same time.

Total back-to-school spending is expected to reach a record $41.5 billion with another $94 billion in college shopping, according to the National Retail Federation.

The so-called swipe fees , which companies such as Visa or Mastercard charge businesses every time a credit card is used to make a purchase, could drive up the price of school and college supplies more than $3 billion this year, the Merchants Payments Coalition said Thursday.

“Swipe fees are astronomically high and make everything more expensive,” said Doug Kantor, general counsel at the National Association of Convenience Stores and an executive committee member at the Merchants Payments Coalition.

Swipe fees, also known as interchange fees, have more than doubled over the past decade and jumped $22 billion to a record $160.7 billion last year. When the National Retail Federation first started tracking swipe fees collected by Visa and Mastercard in 2001, they amounted to about $20 billion.

“That’s a lot of money,” Kantor said. “Bankers skimming off the top of every transaction.”