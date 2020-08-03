Things to Know before Applying for an Installment Loan

There is nothing wrong if you don’t have loads of savings to meet your urgent needs. You are not alone, but an installment loan can be useful to meet sudden expenses.

According to experts, you must be responsible. Here we have listed things to keep in mind when applying for a responsible installment loan.

What Information Do You Need to Provide to the Lender?

The loan application requires you to mention personal details like full name, home address, contact number, email address. The other details section in the application form seeks information like social security number, driver’s license number, driving license state.

You also need to provide income-related details like the name of your employer, how long you have been working with your current employer, work phone, and monthly income. Some lenders may ask whether there is any bankruptcy proceeding active while you are applying for the loan. You also have to provide valid checking account information.

What Is the APR for the Installment Loan?

The annual percentage rate tells you about the yearly cost of the loan. It includes the interest rate, mortgage insurance, loan origination fees, and most closing costs. It will help if you ask the lender about APR and not the interest rate. This will help you get a clear picture of how expensive the loan is for you.

How Much Time You Have to Repay the Loan?

The loan tenure is an essential element of the responsible installment loan. Most lenders allow borrowers to choose the loan amount and loan tenure while applying for the loan. The EMI (monthly installment) and loan tenure are interdependent. If you want a lower EMI, the length of the loan increases.

It is always a good practice to have affordable EMIs, which will not strain your monthly budget. It also ensures you do not miss loan repayments due to a shortage of cash.

Do I Have to Provide Collateral?

Collateral is needed for a secured loan. Installment loans are unsecured loans that do not require collateral. However, some lenders may ask collateral to reduce the lending risk. If you are providing a guarantee, you can request a lower interest rate.

Can I Get an Installment Loan If I Have a Bad Credit Score?

A credit score is an essential factor in your loan approval. Some lenders do offer installment loans to people with a poor credit score. However, it often comes with high-interest rates.

Lenders often use different strategies to attract borrowers. It can be tempting to borrow more money than you need. However, as a responsible individual, you need to resist the temptation and borrow only as per your needs.

After taking an installment loan, you need to make loan repayments on time, which will help you get debt-free and improve your credit score.