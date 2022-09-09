Things To Include in a New Daycare Center

Every new daycare center needs a plan and a list of necessary items to start. As you begin setting up your schedule and picking a suitable place, you need to consider the things you’ll need to include in a new daycare center. Take a look at our suggestions for a better idea of what to have at your daycare center.

Cleaning Supplies

The most critical thing to have on your list is cleaning supplies. To help lower the chance of sickness during the year, have a cabinet stocked with all your cleaning essentials. From hand sanitizer to antibacterial wipes, each item will keep the playrooms, bathrooms, and hallways clean for everyone.

Here’s a list of the sanitation items you should keep in stock:

Hand sanitizer

Paper towels

Mops

Cleaning solutions

Soap

Scrubbing cloths

Safety Tools

It is possible a child might hurt themselves or wander away from the group. Keep rooms secured with childproof locks and block doors leading to stairs at all times to protect the kids.

The other things to have for safety measures include:

Safety mirrors

Smoke and carbon monoxide detector

First aid kit

Fire extinguisher

Playground Gear

Every daycare center needs a play area, but you need the right features to create a safe playground that is also fun, so equip it with plastic slides, a swing set, and a jungle gym. Don’t forget about the playhouse and play tables!

If your daycare center has older age groups and kids with physical limitations, consider expanding the play area by incorporating other play equipment. One way to integrate inclusive play is by adding elements to playgrounds that kids want, like specialty-made swings for children with mobility differences.

Childcare Items

Childcare is a fun career to experience, and it doesn’t require too many supplies. However, when you care for younger age groups, like newborns to five years old, you will need extra items for them, since they need the most attention and care.

Ensure your office stays stacked with:

Soap

Cribs and cots

Bottles and formula

Baby wipes

Diapers

Snacks

Blankets

Pillows

Every new career opportunity is an exciting journey! Now that you know what you’ll need to have at a new daycare center, you can move forward with setting up and prepping for the grand opening. Be proud of yourself and the thrilling journey you’re embarking on.