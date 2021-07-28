These Are the Best Furniture Items for Your Contemporary Home

If you are a homeowner in 2021, you probably are trying to find the best possible pieces of furniture for your new pad. This is especially true if you want to fill your space with something more modern, instead of hand-me-downs from relatives.

Well, we’ve got you covered with some great furniture idea inspirations to turn your home from drab to fab. There are great online shops such as contemporary furniture Miami that have a great selection.

Check out the following best furniture items that would look great in your contemporary home.

Living Room

The living room is the centerpiece of the house, figuratively and literally. No matter if you are entertaining guests or having a lazy night in, how you decorate and fill that space can make or break the vibes. Instead of boring couches and recliners, think more modern with some of these cool and contemporary pieces:

Coffee tables – opt to go with interesting geometrical shapes and designs like a high-gloss lacquer finish

Media cabinet – where you put your living room electronics doesn’t have to be uninspired – try looking for wood and lacquer finishes and elongated square-shaped designs to pull the room together

Sitting area – when it comes to sitting, opt for lounges that are made with quality leather or other modern fabrics paired with high-quality steel to make it last a lifetime

Dining Room

A dining room is so much more than just sitting together and eating with friends or family. It can also be a destination for the weekly-anticipated game night, the conversing spot during parties, and so and so forth. What we’re trying to say is that your dining room is more than the name implies, which means it should be designed accordingly. Check out some ways to spice up your dining room for any occasion with some modern touches:

Counter stools – look for chic counter stools that have back support by using contemporary fabrics, a wood finish, and a stainless steel structure

Table – choose between a polished wood or steel finish table in either a standard or geometric shape

Chairs – complement your modern dining room table by adorning it with chairs that are made out of the best quality materials and are structured by the weight of steel support

Office

Your office is probably used for a lot of things, such as an escape for you to catch up on your favorite book or podcast or it make be your workspace area if you work from home. Regardless of how you use it, you can make it feel more modern with some contemporary improvements. Gone are the days where you just have a desk, computer, and chair. Now, instead, try decorating it with the following pieces:

Bookcases – if you don’t already have one or are looking to add one to your office, look for pieces that have intriguing designs such as wall shelves or ladder-style stacked

Desks – whether you are looking for a corner or traditional style, look for pieces that have slender proportions with infinity legs

Chair – arguably the most important piece of all, whether you choose a swivel or stationary, look for materials such as authentic leather with textured fabrics

Bedroom

The most intimate of the rooms in your house, this space is reserved for yourself and whoever you choose to share it with. That being said, you should create a space that is not only inviting but comfortable for you, anyone you share it with, or as a place to entertain. If you’re a box spring on the floor person ready to spice things up, check out the following ways you can bring your bedroom into a modern fold:

Beds – tufted headboards with no frills, paired with a stainless steel base, always gives off a modern chic look

Dresser – opt for dressers in a sleek square design paired with thin hand pulls and a beautiful gloss finish

Nightstand – to make it pair great with your dresser, look for nightstands that have the same design but in a smaller form

Outdoor

Your outdoor space can make or break your entire home aesthetic. Although it is as the name implies, outside, it still deserves some planning and attention to detail. If you currently have nothing planned for space, we recommend you change that. If you need some design inspiration to modernize it, check out some great pieces below:

Bistro table – look for designs that boast rounded and concrete materials to keep it looking elegant

Benches – all outdoor areas need a sitting area, look for benches that are made of quality steel and modern fabrics that are comfortable and can withstand the elements

Make Your Home Modern

Creating a contemporary style for your home doesn’t have to be hard. One rule of thumb when designing your modern home is to select design pieces that look uniform as they tend to better compliment the overall design of your modern aesthetic.